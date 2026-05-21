Summary: The puckishly whimsical life and times of poet and film maker James Broughton is the topic of this edition of Radio Curious in a visit with Stephen Silha, the producer and director of “Big Joy,” a biographical film of the life and times of James Broughton.



Broughton believed that in order to live an authentic life we each should follow our own weird. He says:

“I don’t know what the left is doing said the right hand,

But it looks fascinating.”



And:

“I may be infecting the whole body

said the Head

but they’ll never amputate me.”



Stephen Silha and I visited by phone from his home near Seattle, Washington on Mother’s Day, 2014. He began our conversation by telling us what drew him to make a film about his friend James Broughton.



The book Stephen Silha recommends is “The Man Who Fell in Love With the Moon,” by Tom Spanbauer.



The music in this weeks edition of Radio Curious is “Twril” by Norman Arnold, from the movie, “Big Joy.”