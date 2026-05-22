Sonic Café, kicking things off with Freedom Junction from 2025—music to drive the Dream Machine by. Hey there, I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 484.
This time, the Sonic Café explores life’s little absurdities, from the outrageous cost of printer ink, to the down-and-dirty roots of Seasick Steve. We’ve stitched together a music mix spanning 57 years, including Blind Melon, Primal Scream, Janelle Monáe, and a groovy 2018 remix of the Beatles’ Glass Onion, originally dropped in ’68, and as always, many more.
Comedian Don McMillan jumps in with a hilarious breakdown of why printer ink is somehow more valuable than liquid gold. Later, at the bottom of the hour, get ready for a time-warped Sonic Café twin spin—The Banana Splits’ 1968 garage nugget I’m Gonna Find A Cave, followed by 45 Spiders’ 2018 take on the same tune.
Oh—and a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor: Cerebellex, the smart pill for stupid people. Cerebellex—because thinking is hard.
So let’s get rolling. From 1974, here’s Paul McCartney and Wings—this is Helen Wheels. And as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dream Machine Artist: Freedom Junction LP: Freedom Junction Yr: 2025 Song 2: Helen Wheels Artist: Paul McCartney, Wings LP: Yr: 1974 Song 3: Printer Ink... why is it so expensive? Artist: Don McMillan LP: Yr: Song 4: Seed To A Tree Artist: Blind Melon LP: Blind Melon Yr. 1992 Song 5: Dolls Artist: Primal Scream LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 7 Yr: 2006 Song 6: That's All Artist: Seasick Steve LP: Walkin' Man: The Best Of Seasick Steve Yr: 2011 Song 7: Many Moons Artist: Janelle Monáe LP: Metropolis: The Chase Suite Year: 2008 Song 8: Glass Onion (2018 Mix) Artist: The Beatles LP: Yr: 2018 Song 9: I'm Gonna Find A Cave Artist: The Banana Splits LP: Yr: 1968 Song 10: Gonna Find a Cave Artist: 45 Spider LP: Gonna Find a Cave Yr: 2018 Song 11: Cerebellax Artist: Scott Clark LP: Sonic Cafe Yr: 2025 Song 12: Let Me Be Your Car Artist: Rod Stewart LP: The Best of Rod Stewart Yr: 1976 Song 13: Down to be wrong Artist: HAIM LP: I Quit Yr: 2025 Song 14: Spinning Wheel Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears LP: The Complete Columbia Singles Yr: 1968 Song 15: Afterglow Artist: Genesis LP: Wind & Wuthering Yr: 1977
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.