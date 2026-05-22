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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Driving The Dream Machine
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
May 22, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, kicking things off with Freedom Junction from 2025—music to drive the Dream Machine by. Hey there, I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 484.

This time, the Sonic Café explores life’s little absurdities, from the outrageous cost of printer ink, to the down-and-dirty roots of Seasick Steve. We’ve stitched together a music mix spanning 57 years, including Blind Melon, Primal Scream, Janelle Monáe, and a groovy 2018 remix of the Beatles’ Glass Onion, originally dropped in ’68, and as always, many more.

Comedian Don McMillan jumps in with a hilarious breakdown of why printer ink is somehow more valuable than liquid gold. Later, at the bottom of the hour, get ready for a time-warped Sonic Café twin spin—The Banana Splits’ 1968 garage nugget I’m Gonna Find A Cave, followed by 45 Spiders’ 2018 take on the same tune.

Oh—and a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor: Cerebellex, the smart pill for stupid people. Cerebellex—because thinking is hard.

So let’s get rolling. From 1974, here’s Paul McCartney and Wings—this is Helen Wheels. And as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dream Machine
Artist: Freedom Junction
LP: Freedom Junction
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Helen Wheels
Artist: Paul McCartney, Wings
LP:
Yr: 1974
Song 3: Printer Ink... why is it so expensive?
Artist: Don McMillan
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Seed To A Tree
Artist: Blind Melon
LP: Blind Melon
Yr. 1992
Song 5: Dolls
Artist: Primal Scream
LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 7
Yr: 2006
Song 6: That's All
Artist: Seasick Steve
LP: Walkin' Man: The Best Of Seasick Steve
Yr: 2011
Song 7: Many Moons
Artist: Janelle Monáe
LP: Metropolis: The Chase Suite
Year: 2008
Song 8: Glass Onion (2018 Mix)
Artist: The Beatles
LP:
Yr: 2018
Song 9: I'm Gonna Find A Cave
Artist: The Banana Splits
LP:
Yr: 1968
Song 10: Gonna Find a Cave
Artist: 45 Spider
LP: Gonna Find a Cave
Yr: 2018
Song 11: Cerebellax
Artist: Scott Clark
LP: Sonic Cafe
Yr: 2025
Song 12: Let Me Be Your Car
Artist: Rod Stewart
LP: The Best of Rod Stewart
Yr: 1976
Song 13: Down to be wrong
Artist: HAIM
LP: I Quit
Yr: 2025
Song 14: Spinning Wheel
Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears
LP: The Complete Columbia Singles
Yr: 1968
Song 15: Afterglow
Artist: Genesis
LP: Wind & Wuthering
Yr: 1977
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 May 22, 2026
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