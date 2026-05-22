Israel is escalating relentless bombing massacres against civilians in towns across southern Lebanon. Researcher and journalist Roqayah Chamseddine joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to report on these attacks receiving little international attention. She discusses the humanitarian crisis of the displaced, the internal political situation and why South Lebanon won't bend to Israeli invaders.
The long-standing head of intelligence for the Qassam Brigades is now their new commander. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer tells us about the assassination of the Qassam Brigades leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad on May 15th in Gaza City.
The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah exposes a new supposedly landmark report boosted by mainstream media that rests on familiar debunked witnesses and discredited sources about mass rapes on October 7th, 2023.
Unemployment in Gaza is at more than 80 percent. An article by Ahmad Sbaih explains why graduating from college feels like a burden.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net