Summary: Israel is escalating relentless bombing massacres against civilians in towns across southern Lebanon. Researcher and journalist Roqayah Chamseddine joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to report on these attacks receiving little international attention. She discusses the humanitarian crisis of the displaced, the internal political situation and why South Lebanon won't bend to Israeli invaders.



The long-standing head of intelligence for the Qassam Brigades is now their new commander. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer tells us about the assassination of the Qassam Brigades leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad on May 15th in Gaza City.



The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah exposes a new supposedly landmark report boosted by mainstream media that rests on familiar debunked witnesses and discredited sources about mass rapes on October 7th, 2023.



Unemployment in Gaza is at more than 80 percent. An article by Ahmad Sbaih explains why graduating from college feels like a burden.

