I am guest-hosting WRIR's Cause and Effect Show today. It is one of my favorites to host and to listen to. Each week the host selects an artist than digs deep into the bands and artists that influenced the featured performer and in turns the bands and artists they influenced. Stream the show every Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM @ www.wrir.org.
Hey Listeners,
Toda I am giving Terry Allen the Cause-and-Effect treatment. Terry Allen is having a late career moment. He’s been on tour, he’s got a brand-new record, and Brendan Greaves’ authorized biography Truckload of Art continues to receive accolades. I had a chance to catch Terry twice at Big Ears in March and I have just finished reading Truckload of Art.
I think he is one of the most fascinating musicians I have ever read about and I am anxious to share his story and his music tomorrow. While we’ll focus on his music we’ll touch on his work as an artist – drawing, paintings, and sculpture as well as his performance art and written works. Terry is truly a renaissance man in the art world. Admired by many including David Byrne and a huge influence on Texas musicians like Butch Hancock, Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Guy Clark, Robert Earle Keene to name a few.
Enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Terry Allen The Radio … And Real Life Juarez Paradise of Bachelors Cowboy Copas Signed Sealed and Delivered Cowboy Copas - Greatest Hits Vintage Masters Inc. Terry Allen Bloodlines Blood Sucking Maniacs Paradise of Bachelors Blood Sucking Maniacs & Terry Allen Blues (Pauline Allen) [feat. Pauline Allen] Blood Sucking Maniacs Paradise of Bachelors Robert Shaw The Clinton The Ma Grinder: Texas Barrelhouse Piano Arhoolie Records Ersel Hickey Bluebirds Over the Mountains II (Alternate Take 2) Hangin' Around at Heartbreak Hotel Fury Records The Delmore Brothers Blues Stay Away from Me 16 Biggest Country Hits of the 40's Starday Records The Maddox Brothers & Rose Gosh, I Miss You all the Time Maddox Brothers and Rose King Records Lydia Mendoza Tango Negro Para Evocar el Ayer… La Última Copa Preludio Soluciones Lowell Fulson Juke Box Shuffle Blues Collection Rolled Gold Classics John Lee Hooker Whiskey and Wimmen Travelin' Vee-Jay Records Jimmy Reed Take Out Some Insurance The Very Best of Jimmy Reed Tomato Records The Four Teens Hound Dog (Demo) single bootleg The Crickets Don't Cha Know In Style With The Crickets (Expanded Edition) Geffen Buddy Holly & The Crickets That'll Be the Day The "Chirping" Crickets Geffen* Sonny Curtis I Fought The Law (And the Law Won) The 1st of Sonny Curtis Good Time Records The Legendary Stardust Cowboy Paralyzed For Sarah, Raquel and David: An Anthology Cherry Red Records Joe Ely Fingernails (Live in London) Live Shots Geffen* Jimmie Dale Gilmore Midnight Train "After Awhile" Nonesuch Jo Harvey Allen Time Again 36 Year Serenade - The Songs of Donald Rubinstein Hijo Records Terry Allen, jo Pierce, Butch Hancock Boomtown Boogie Songs From Chippy Hollywood Records The Flatlanders One More Road More A Legend Than A Band Rounder Butch Hancock Fools Fall in Love Own & Own Sugar Hill Terry Allen Gonna California Gonna California - Single Paradise of Bachelors Lead Belly Linin' Track Lead Belly Sings Folk Songs Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Terry Allen Red Bird (demo) Cowboy and the Stranger - EP Paradise of Bachelors Johnny Cash Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (feat. The Tennessee Two) Sun Records - The Definitive Hits, Vol. 1 Sun Records The Great Scots Ball & Chain The Great Lost Great Scots Album!!! Sundazed Music Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band Cocktail Desperado True Stories, A Film By David Byrne: The Complete Soundtrack Nonesuch Guy Clark Queenie's Song The Dark Sugar Hill Records Robert Earl Keen High Plains Jamboree Gravitational Forces Lost Highway/IGA Bobby Bare Amarillo Highway Cowboys and Daddys Legacy Recordings