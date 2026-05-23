Notes: Hey Listeners,



Toda I am giving Terry Allen the Cause-and-Effect treatment. Terry Allen is having a late career moment. He’s been on tour, he’s got a brand-new record, and Brendan Greaves’ authorized biography Truckload of Art continues to receive accolades. I had a chance to catch Terry twice at Big Ears in March and I have just finished reading Truckload of Art.



I think he is one of the most fascinating musicians I have ever read about and I am anxious to share his story and his music tomorrow. While we’ll focus on his music we’ll touch on his work as an artist – drawing, paintings, and sculpture as well as his performance art and written works. Terry is truly a renaissance man in the art world. Admired by many including David Byrne and a huge influence on Texas musicians like Butch Hancock, Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Guy Clark, Robert Earle Keene to name a few.



Enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Terry Allen The Radio … And Real Life Juarez Paradise of Bachelors

Cowboy Copas Signed Sealed and Delivered Cowboy Copas - Greatest Hits Vintage Masters Inc.

Terry Allen Bloodlines Blood Sucking Maniacs Paradise of Bachelors

Blood Sucking Maniacs & Terry Allen Blues (Pauline Allen) [feat. Pauline Allen] Blood Sucking Maniacs Paradise of Bachelors

Robert Shaw The Clinton The Ma Grinder: Texas Barrelhouse Piano Arhoolie Records

Ersel Hickey Bluebirds Over the Mountains II (Alternate Take 2) Hangin' Around at Heartbreak Hotel Fury Records

The Delmore Brothers Blues Stay Away from Me 16 Biggest Country Hits of the 40's Starday Records

The Maddox Brothers & Rose Gosh, I Miss You all the Time Maddox Brothers and Rose King Records

Lydia Mendoza Tango Negro Para Evocar el Ayer… La Última Copa Preludio Soluciones

Lowell Fulson Juke Box Shuffle Blues Collection Rolled Gold Classics

John Lee Hooker Whiskey and Wimmen Travelin' Vee-Jay Records

Jimmy Reed Take Out Some Insurance The Very Best of Jimmy Reed Tomato Records

The Four Teens Hound Dog (Demo) single bootleg

The Crickets Don't Cha Know In Style With The Crickets (Expanded Edition) Geffen

Buddy Holly & The Crickets That'll Be the Day The "Chirping" Crickets Geffen*

Sonny Curtis I Fought The Law (And the Law Won) The 1st of Sonny Curtis Good Time Records

The Legendary Stardust Cowboy Paralyzed For Sarah, Raquel and David: An Anthology Cherry Red Records

Joe Ely Fingernails (Live in London) Live Shots Geffen*

Jimmie Dale Gilmore Midnight Train "After Awhile" Nonesuch

Jo Harvey Allen Time Again 36 Year Serenade - The Songs of Donald Rubinstein Hijo Records

Terry Allen, jo Pierce, Butch Hancock Boomtown Boogie Songs From Chippy Hollywood Records

The Flatlanders One More Road More A Legend Than A Band Rounder

Butch Hancock Fools Fall in Love Own & Own Sugar Hill

Terry Allen Gonna California Gonna California - Single Paradise of Bachelors

Lead Belly Linin' Track Lead Belly Sings Folk Songs Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Terry Allen Red Bird (demo) Cowboy and the Stranger - EP Paradise of Bachelors

Johnny Cash Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (feat. The Tennessee Two) Sun Records - The Definitive Hits, Vol. 1 Sun Records

The Great Scots Ball & Chain The Great Lost Great Scots Album!!! Sundazed Music

Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band Cocktail Desperado True Stories, A Film By David Byrne: The Complete Soundtrack Nonesuch

Guy Clark Queenie's Song The Dark Sugar Hill Records

Robert Earl Keen High Plains Jamboree Gravitational Forces Lost Highway/IGA

Bobby Bare Amarillo Highway Cowboys and Daddys Legacy Recordings



