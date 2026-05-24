Summary: There are moments in history when a visit meant to project strength ends up revealing something very different. President Trump’s recent trip to China was one of those moments, a visit wrapped in ceremony but hollow in outcome, a visit that left more questions than answers. And when the cameras stopped rolling, when the speeches were over, what lingered was not triumph but frustration. The anger call that followed, sharp and defensive, told its own story. A story of a leader who expected applause and instead walked away with empty hands.

But while the political theater played out overseas, something far more urgent was unfolding closer to home.

The Flotilla activists, civilians and humanitarians carrying nothing but supplies and conviction, were met with force as they approached Gaza. Their treatment at the hands of Israeli authorities, and the rhetoric from figures like Ben Gvir, reminded the world how quickly compassion can be criminalized when power feels threatened. These activists were not armed. They were not soldiers. They were people trying to deliver aid, and they were treated as enemies.

And as we watched that unfold, violence was erupting here in the United States.

In San Diego, a man walked into a mosque and opened fire, killing a worshipper in a place meant to be sacred. Days later, in Lakeville, Minnesota, another attempted attack targeted a Muslim community, an attack that could have taken many more lives if not for quick action and sheer luck. These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a rising tide of hate that is being fed, amplified, and normalized in real time.

And we have to be honest about where some of that fuel is coming from.

Influencers, people with massive platforms and no accountability, can ignite a fire with a single post. A rumor becomes a headline. A lie becomes a rallying cry. A dehumanizing joke becomes permission for violence. Words that should have stayed in the shadows are now broadcast to millions, and the consequences are written in blood.

But here is the truth we cannot afford to forget.

We are not powerless.

We are not spectators.

We are not doomed to watch this spiral continue.

We can choose unity over division.

We can choose vigilance over silence.

We can choose to protect one another across faiths, across backgrounds, across every line that hate tries to draw between us.

Because the only force stronger than hate is a community that refuses to be broken by it.

Today, we stand together not because we are the same, but because we understand that our safety, our dignity, and our humanity are bound together. When one community is targeted, every community is at risk. And when we show up for each other, hate loses its power.

This is the moment to stay awake.

This is the moment to stay united.

This is the moment to refuse the darkness that others are trying to spread.

And this, right here, is where we begin.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.