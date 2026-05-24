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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
May 24, 2026, midnight
First aired May 20, 2016
1. Pancakes - Sah Boogs
2. Peep The Form - Classic Material ft. Audessey, U-George, Ghettosocks and Oxygen
3. Day to Day - Grant Benjamin ft. Sam Stan & James Gardin
4. Time Difference - Homecut (Testament) ft. J-Live
5. Water remix - Slipmat Brothers ft. Spliff Hemingway
6. Unexpected - Classified
7. 01 - Ghostride
8. Hot-Refill remix - The Mood Doctors ft. Posdnuos, Jarobi, Napoleon Da Legend and Dysfunkshuanal Familee
9. Boomerang - Pyro Brown
10. We Go - Cymarshall Law ft. Homeboy Sandman and Eternia
11. Intouchables - Le Makizar ft. Milk Coffee & Sugar
12. Nezhno - Sleep Sinatra x Toki Wright
13. Honestly. Now - Moka Only
14. Heyyyy Mannnn! - Large Professor
15. Just A Slice - J Shiltz ft. Korry Deez and DJ Docta
16. Song In A Glass - ScienZe
17. Mecca - Live Dub - Alexis Davis and Mecca:83
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:28 1 May 21, 2026
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