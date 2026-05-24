First aired May 20, 2016 1. Pancakes - Sah Boogs 2. Peep The Form - Classic Material ft. Audessey, U-George, Ghettosocks and Oxygen 3. Day to Day - Grant Benjamin ft. Sam Stan & James Gardin 4. Time Difference - Homecut (Testament) ft. J-Live 5. Water remix - Slipmat Brothers ft. Spliff Hemingway 6. Unexpected - Classified 7. 01 - Ghostride 8. Hot-Refill remix - The Mood Doctors ft. Posdnuos, Jarobi, Napoleon Da Legend and Dysfunkshuanal Familee 9. Boomerang - Pyro Brown 10. We Go - Cymarshall Law ft. Homeboy Sandman and Eternia 11. Intouchables - Le Makizar ft. Milk Coffee & Sugar 12. Nezhno - Sleep Sinatra x Toki Wright 13. Honestly. Now - Moka Only 14. Heyyyy Mannnn! - Large Professor 15. Just A Slice - J Shiltz ft. Korry Deez and DJ Docta 16. Song In A Glass - ScienZe 17. Mecca - Live Dub - Alexis Davis and Mecca:83
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.