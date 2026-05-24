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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
three scoops
2
Alex Smith reports, plus various podcast clips
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 24, 2026, midnight
Super El Nino global impacts around the world; panic on compound disasters; data farm madness kills the renewable revolution. All three, this week, on Radio Ecoshock.
Analysis by Alex Smith for Radio Ecoshock

Clips from:
Peak Prosperity with Chris Martenson 260523

Daniel Swain Weather West 260513

C4 News 260515

Ox Talk Podcast (YouTube) 260515

TikTok 260515 NowThisImpact
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:47 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260527 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 May 24, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 260527 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 24, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 260527 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 24, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps flac
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 