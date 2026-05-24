El Nino, Data Farms, Compound Crisis

Subtitle: three scoops

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Alex Smith reports, plus various podcast clips

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 24, 2026, midnight

Summary: Super El Nino global impacts around the world; panic on compound disasters; data farm madness kills the renewable revolution. All three, this week, on Radio Ecoshock.

Credits: Analysis by Alex Smith for Radio Ecoshock



Clips from:

Peak Prosperity with Chris Martenson 260523



Daniel Swain Weather West 260513



C4 News 260515



Ox Talk Podcast (YouTube) 260515



TikTok 260515 NowThisImpact

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:47 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



