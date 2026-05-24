|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Radio Ecoshock Show
|
|three scoops
|
|2
|
|Alex Smith reports, plus various podcast clips
|
| Alex Smith Contact Contributor
|
|May 24, 2026, midnight
| Super El Nino global impacts around the world; panic on compound disasters; data farm madness kills the renewable revolution. All three, this week, on Radio Ecoshock.
|Analysis by Alex Smith for Radio Ecoshock
Clips from:
Peak Prosperity with Chris Martenson 260523
Daniel Swain Weather West 260513
C4 News 260515
Ox Talk Podcast (YouTube) 260515
TikTok 260515 NowThisImpact
|In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:47 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.
|
| Ecoshock 260527 CD Quality
|1 hour no-ads power radio
|01:00:00
|1
| May 24, 2026
|
|Boundary BC Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 01:00:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo
|2
|
| Ecoshock 260527 LoFi
|faster download, lower audio quality
|01:00:00
|1
| May 24, 2026
|
|Boundary BC Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 01:00:00
| 32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None
|4
|
| Ecoshock 260527 Affiliates 58 minutes
|allows time for station ID and announcements
|00:58:00
|1
| May 24, 2026
|
|Boundary BC Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:58:00
| 128Kbps flac
(55MB) Stereo
|4
|