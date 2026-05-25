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Program Information
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|The Stuph File Podcast With Peter Anthony Holder
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|Weekly Program
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|Peter Anthony Holder
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| Peter Anthony Holder Contact Contributor
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|May 25, 2026, midnight
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|Interviews with:
Elizabeth Margulis, author, "Transported: The Everyday Magic Of Musical Daydreams
S.A. Schneider, author, "The Bigfoot Case"
Marc Hartzman, curator, WeirdHisorian.com - Hollow Earth Cult
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|00:58:41
|1
| May 25, 2026
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|Montreal, Canada
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:58:41
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|6
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