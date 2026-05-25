Summary: Around the world, women and their allies have been working for years to get support for menstruation in the form of supplies, but also leave from work - preferably paid - when workers are having problems with painful periods. In India, politicians thought the subject too dirty to deal with; but their Supreme Court has at least recognized the need. On the other hand, communities in the state of Orisha continue to have an annual 3-day holiday celebration of menstruation in mid-June, when women are honoured and get time off from work. Speakers: Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, a former metal worker, now a law student who campaigns nationwide for paid period leave in India; Sociology professor at the National University of Law, Dr Rita Roy; Tapaswini, a metal industry worker from Odisha state; Akansha Mishra, a law student from Rajasthan state; and Pallavi, a factory worker. Women who menstruate make up about 30% of the workforce in India.