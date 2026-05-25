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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Gains, losses and celebrations, in India and elsewhere
Weekly Program
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
May 25, 2026, midnight
Around the world, women and their allies have been working for years to get support for menstruation in the form of supplies, but also leave from work - preferably paid - when workers are having problems with painful periods. In India, politicians thought the subject too dirty to deal with; but their Supreme Court has at least recognized the need. On the other hand, communities in the state of Orisha continue to have an annual 3-day holiday celebration of menstruation in mid-June, when women are honoured and get time off from work. Speakers: Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, a former metal worker, now a law student who campaigns nationwide for paid period leave in India; Sociology professor at the National University of Law, Dr Rita Roy; Tapaswini, a metal industry worker from Odisha state; Akansha Mishra, a law student from Rajasthan state; and Pallavi, a factory worker. Women who menstruate make up about 30% of the workforce in India.
Music in the program is from the annual festival. Documentary Producer, Kalpana Pradhan; Series Editor for WINGS and partial narrator on this show, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for international community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

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Updated and expanded from 2022
00:28:53 1 May 25, 2026
India, Canada
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