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Program Information
THIS WAY OUT
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Shira Berkowitz, Mark Takano , Jon Beaupre’, Ian McKellen, Barney Frank, Andy Humm, Ann Northrop, Karen Ocamb.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
May 25, 2026, midnight
This week’s NewsWrap on This Way Out reports on a rise in drug-resistant Shigella infections disproportionately affecting queer men, as health experts urge prevention without stigma. Missouri LGBTQ+ advocates celebrate the defeat of dozens of anti-queer bills during the state’s legislative session, while activists worldwide mark IDAHOBIT amid both ongoing criminalization and notable legal victories for LGBTQ+ people. In the U.S., a federal judge temporarily blocks the transfer of transgender women to men’s prisons, and the House advances a controversial “Don’t Say Trans” bill targeting transgender students and schools. We also close with a milestone from Leeds, where newly installed Lord Mayor Stephen Holroyd and his partner Simon Mapals make local LGBTQ+ history.
Then in a Rainbow Rewind, Sir Ian McKellen reflects on coming out.
Finally, Was Barney Frank a political hero, a lightning rod—or both? Following the death of the trailblazing gay former Congressmember on May 19, Lucia Chappelle explores the triumphs, tensions, and contradictions behind one of the most influential and debated LGBTQ political figures in U.S. history.
Associate Producer/Lucia Chappelle, Producer/Host Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters, Marcos Najera and Melanie Keller, music by the Klezmatics and Kim Wilson

Barney Frank a Frank Farewell Download Program Podcast
stereo
00:28:58 1 May 25, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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 00:28:58  128Kbps mp3
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