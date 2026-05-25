Just a few of things we say before coming up with a show title:
Well, it is National Wine Day. Can we inject Oxygen. Long Old Tail … traffic stop, chatting on snap chat Pedo causing a traffic jam, which will be his fate in hell up his butthole. Wasps up by the chimney Voluptuous Florida Wasp Spray Road Rage Guessing headlights dot com Just the giggles and keep rubbing your nipples Joe is a placebo victim. On the Next Show, Joe Discovers the Cough Button.
Episode 321 - Just the giggles and keep rubbing your nipples
This is a fun episodic chat between two friends with news stories to boot!