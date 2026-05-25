Summary: Just a few of things we say before coming up with a show title:



Well, it is National Wine Day.

Can we inject Oxygen.

Long Old Tail … traffic stop, chatting on snap chat

Pedo causing a traffic jam, which will be his fate in hell up his butthole.

Wasps up by the chimney

Voluptuous Florida Wasp Spray Road Rage

Guessing headlights dot com

Just the giggles and keep rubbing your nipples

Joe is a placebo victim.

On the Next Show, Joe Discovers the Cough Button.

