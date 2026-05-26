Michael Parenti Political Liberties and Economic Democracy - Part One

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Michael Parenti

Contributor: Otis Maclay Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 26, 2026, midnight

Summary: From the University of Hartford Series: CIVIL LIBERTIES IN THE 21st CENTURY – In his November 2009 lecture at the University of Hartford Dr. Michael Parenti answers intriguing questions about democracy. Is US democracy a result of capitalism as some claim – or does it exist – such as it is – in spite of the current economic system. AND did the founding fathers even envision a democratic system – and why were so many of them opposed to democracy.



Parenti (1935-2026) was one of the nation’s leading progressive political analysts. This is part one of his one hour lecture. He was introduced by the President of the University of Hartford, Walter Harrison. After receiving his Ph.D. in political science from Yale Parenti has taught at colleges and universities, in the United States and abroad. Parenti grew up in a conservative, catholic, working class Italian community in New York city. He waas a prolific author and an engaging speaker. He served on the board of judges for Project Censored and wrote 22 books, among them: Democracy for the Few, Superpatriotism, History as Mystery, and God and His Demons.

Credits: TUC Radio - Maria GIlardin

Notes: From the University of Hartford Series: CIVIL LIBERTIES IN THE 21st CENTURY – In his November 2009 lecture at the University of Hartford Dr. Michael Parenti answers intriguing questions about democracy. Is US democracy a result of capitalism as some claim – or does it exist – such as it is – in spite of the current economic system. AND did the founding fathers even envision a democratic system – and why were so many of them opposed to democracy.



Parenti (1935-2026) was one of the nation’s leading progressive political analysts. This is part one of his one hour lecture. He was introduced by the President of the University of Hartford, Walter Harrison. After receiving his Ph.D. in political science from Yale Parenti has taught at colleges and universities, in the United States and abroad. Parenti grew up in a conservative, catholic, working class Italian community in New York city. He waas a prolific author and an engaging speaker. He served on the board of judges for Project Censored and wrote 22 books, among them: Democracy for the Few, Superpatriotism, History as Mystery, and God and His Demons.



