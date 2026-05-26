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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Haberdasher Gives Terry Allen The Cause and Effect Treatment
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
May 26, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Well Memorial Day weekend was kind of a bust for me. We had big plans, but we used the weather as an excuse to lay low. It was nice to do nothing.

Enjoy the show!

The Haberdasher

The Jayhawks Lovers of the Sun Paging Mr. Proust SHAM
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Stick with Me Baby Raising Sand Craft Recordings
She & Him Ridin' in My Car She & Him, Vol. Two LAB 344
NRBQ That's Neat That's Nice At Yankee Stadium Mercury Records
M. Ward I Get Ideas A Wasteland Companion Bella Union
The Beach Boys Surf's Up Surf's Up Capitol Records
Susanna Hoffs & Matthew Sweet The Warmth Of The Sun Under The Covers, Vol. 1 Shout Factory Records
Matthew Sweet Give A Little Catspaw Omnivore Recordings
Susanna Hoffs Love Hurts (feat. Eric D. Johnson) Love Hurts (feat. Eric D. Johnson) - Single Baroque Folk Records
Susanna Hoffs Under a Cloud The Lost Record Baroque Folk Records
The Beach Boys How She Boogalooed It Wild Honey Capitol Records
Molly Tuttle Rosalee So Long Little Miss Sunshine Nonesuch
Molly Tuttle Stop Draggin' My Heart Around ...but i'd rather be with you, too Compass Records
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Remember I Was a Dancer South of Here Stax
Chris Norman & Suzi Quatro Stumblin' In Stumblin' In - Single Sony Music Catalog
Murder by Death Paradise by the Dashboard Light As You Wish, Vol. 3 Tent Show Records
The Jayhawks Sixteen Down Sound of Lies American Recordings Catalog P&D
David Wax Museum Harder Before It Gets Easier Knock Knock Get Up Mark of the Leopard
Lowland Hum A Drive Through The Countryside Another Side of Lowland Hum Tone Tree Music
David Wax Museum Out of My Mind (feat. Suz Slezak) Secret Creature Mark of the Leopard
Lowland Hum War Is Over Native Air (Deluxe Edition) Lowland Hum
David Wax Museum Luanne You Must Change Your Life Nine Mile Records
Lowland Hum I'll Be Your Mirror Singing Other People's Love Songs - EP Lowland Hum / Tone Tree Music
Los Hermanos Alacranes Just a Desperado UNO Shockoe Records
The Jayhawks What Led Me To This Town Smile American Recordings Catalog P&D
The Sky Chiefs Come Back Ophelia The Sky Chiefs Chimney Bird Records
Tin Can Fish Band Hard Place Stowaway Tin Can Fish Band
Pavement Debris Slide Perfect Sound Forever Matador
Pavement Summer Babe Westing (By Musket and Sextant) Matador
Terry Allen The Pink and Black Song Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors
Bob Dylan If You Gotta Go, Go Now (Or Else You Got to Stay All Night) The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991 Columbia

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 May 25, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
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