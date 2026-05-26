The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Well Memorial Day weekend was kind of a bust for me. We had big plans, but we used the weather as an excuse to lay low. It was nice to do nothing.
Enjoy the show!
The Haberdasher
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