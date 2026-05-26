Notes: Hey Listeners,



Well Memorial Day weekend was kind of a bust for me. We had big plans, but we used the weather as an excuse to lay low. It was nice to do nothing.



Enjoy the show!



The Haberdasher



The Jayhawks Lovers of the Sun Paging Mr. Proust SHAM

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Stick with Me Baby Raising Sand Craft Recordings

She & Him Ridin' in My Car She & Him, Vol. Two LAB 344

NRBQ That's Neat That's Nice At Yankee Stadium Mercury Records

M. Ward I Get Ideas A Wasteland Companion Bella Union

The Beach Boys Surf's Up Surf's Up Capitol Records

Susanna Hoffs & Matthew Sweet The Warmth Of The Sun Under The Covers, Vol. 1 Shout Factory Records

Matthew Sweet Give A Little Catspaw Omnivore Recordings

Susanna Hoffs Love Hurts (feat. Eric D. Johnson) Love Hurts (feat. Eric D. Johnson) - Single Baroque Folk Records

Susanna Hoffs Under a Cloud The Lost Record Baroque Folk Records

The Beach Boys How She Boogalooed It Wild Honey Capitol Records

Molly Tuttle Rosalee So Long Little Miss Sunshine Nonesuch

Molly Tuttle Stop Draggin' My Heart Around ...but i'd rather be with you, too Compass Records

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Remember I Was a Dancer South of Here Stax

Chris Norman & Suzi Quatro Stumblin' In Stumblin' In - Single Sony Music Catalog

Murder by Death Paradise by the Dashboard Light As You Wish, Vol. 3 Tent Show Records

The Jayhawks Sixteen Down Sound of Lies American Recordings Catalog P&D

David Wax Museum Harder Before It Gets Easier Knock Knock Get Up Mark of the Leopard

Lowland Hum A Drive Through The Countryside Another Side of Lowland Hum Tone Tree Music

David Wax Museum Out of My Mind (feat. Suz Slezak) Secret Creature Mark of the Leopard

Lowland Hum War Is Over Native Air (Deluxe Edition) Lowland Hum

David Wax Museum Luanne You Must Change Your Life Nine Mile Records

Lowland Hum I'll Be Your Mirror Singing Other People's Love Songs - EP Lowland Hum / Tone Tree Music

Los Hermanos Alacranes Just a Desperado UNO Shockoe Records

The Jayhawks What Led Me To This Town Smile American Recordings Catalog P&D

The Sky Chiefs Come Back Ophelia The Sky Chiefs Chimney Bird Records

Tin Can Fish Band Hard Place Stowaway Tin Can Fish Band

Pavement Debris Slide Perfect Sound Forever Matador

Pavement Summer Babe Westing (By Musket and Sextant) Matador

Terry Allen The Pink and Black Song Lubbock (On Everything) Paradise of Bachelors

Bob Dylan If You Gotta Go, Go Now (Or Else You Got to Stay All Night) The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991 Columbia

