Summary: In 2016, the leader of the MAGA cult (who believes that climate change is some sort of hoax) incorrectly referred to the EPA as the "Department of Environmental Protection," then vowed to, "get rid of it in almost every form." After listening to this week's guest on Sea Change Radio, you might think that getting rid of the EPA actually would have been preferable. Rather than protecting the environment, the EPA in its current iteration is rolling back sensible regulations and frankly wreaking havoc. Today we hear from John Walke, a senior attorney at the NRDC, the Natural Resources Defense Council, to discuss the enormous environmental cost of artificial intelligence, or AI, whose data centers consume ungodly amounts of water and electricity. We learn about the unquenchable thirst of these data centers, how much of this problem is uniquely American, and why new EPA policies constitute a Trojan horse filled with enemies of the environment, poised to pollute and consume at will.