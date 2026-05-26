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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Walke
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
May 26, 2026, midnight
In 2016, the leader of the MAGA cult (who believes that climate change is some sort of hoax) incorrectly referred to the EPA as the "Department of Environmental Protection," then vowed to, "get rid of it in almost every form." After listening to this week's guest on Sea Change Radio, you might think that getting rid of the EPA actually would have been preferable. Rather than protecting the environment, the EPA in its current iteration is rolling back sensible regulations and frankly wreaking havoc. Today we hear from John Walke, a senior attorney at the NRDC, the Natural Resources Defense Council, to discuss the enormous environmental cost of artificial intelligence, or AI, whose data centers consume ungodly amounts of water and electricity. We learn about the unquenchable thirst of these data centers, how much of this problem is uniquely American, and why new EPA policies constitute a Trojan horse filled with enemies of the environment, poised to pollute and consume at will.
Track: Sweetback’s Theme
Artist: Melvin Van Peebles
Album: Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (soundtrack)
Label: Stax
Year: 1971

Track: Living In The Future
Artist: John Prine
Album: Storm Windows
Label: Asylum
Year: 1980

Track: Airegin
Artist: Miles Davis Quintet
Album: Miles Davis with Sonny Rollins
Label: Prestige
Year: 1954

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00:29:00 1 May 26, 2026
San Francisco
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