Version 1: Scott and Val Save the Universe S1 -E17 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:34:26 Language: 1 Date Recorded: May 26, 2026 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:47:36 192Kbps mp3

(MB) Stereo 5 Version 1: Scott and Val Save the Universe S1 -E17 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:34:26 Language: 1 Date Recorded: May 26, 2026 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 2 00:46:50 192Kbps mp3

(MB) None 5