Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260529.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- In addition to subsidies on gasoline, the Japanese government will now help with home energy bills. Another Japanese vessel carrying liquified natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Russia warned Ukraine that it would increase attacks on Kiev in retaliation for a drone raid that killed 21 in a student dormitory in a Russian controlled region. Pope Leo 14th issued an encyclical about the military use of Artificial Intelligence. The wars on Iran and the Middle East are damaging the environment at a time when climate change is negatively impacting weather. UNEP is the United Nations Environment Programme, which attempts to help member states with climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. These are excerpts from an interview with Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of UNEP.



From FRANCE- Europe is experiencing extreme heat, setting new high records for May in France, Ireland, the UK and Portugal. Israel is expanding operations with continued bombing in southern Lebanon.



From GERMANY- The video that the Israeli National Security Minister, Ben Gvir, posted showing the abuse of those arrested from the aid flotilla headed to Gaza continues to be in the news. Italy called for Gvir to be sanctioned, and several European countries barred him from entry. Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff is the former EU envoy to Palestine. In this excerpted interview he says the actions shown in the video are typical of how Israeli troops have been treating Palestinians for years. Netanyahu criticized Gvir but Sven says that is all a charade, the two are on the same page. He also points out that Netanyahu is worried that Trump might want to stop the military attacks in Iran which could cause a problem for Bibi in the upcoming election. Sven suggests father reaching sanctions, prosecuting war criminals, and the EU banning arms exports to Israel.



From CUBA- To counteract the US blockade of Cuba, China announced a new aid package including 60,000 tons of rice and large economic support, while urging the US to immediately cease the blockade. Mexican President Sheinbaum publicly questioned the intention of filing charges against former Cuban President Raul Castro.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



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Dan Roberts

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