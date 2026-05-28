Summary: Fiddles be flyin' from the get go this hour. Boiled In Lead set the pace with Fast Reels, fiddles and electronics from Parahyba, Brazil with Furmiga Dub, Derina Harvey takes us back to The Big Rock, The East Pointers to PEI, Grumpy O Sheep from France, Brogeal from Falkirk and more Breton melodies from Trouz Bras. It 's a mix not to be trifled or fiddled with. You got yer Celt In A Twist, 27 years and counting, with Patricia Fraser!