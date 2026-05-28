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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 28, 2026, midnight
Fiddles be flyin' from the get go this hour. Boiled In Lead set the pace with Fast Reels, fiddles and electronics from Parahyba, Brazil with Furmiga Dub, Derina Harvey takes us back to The Big Rock, The East Pointers to PEI, Grumpy O Sheep from France, Brogeal from Falkirk and more Breton melodies from Trouz Bras. It 's a mix not to be trifled or fiddled with. You got yer Celt In A Twist, 27 years and counting, with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Boiled In Lead - Fast Reels
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON
The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON
Eloise & Co. - Torrid Romance/Dress Back
Grumpy O Sheep - What's Left Of The Flag
House Of Hamill - Suberb Owl
Little Sparta - Turn On The Radio
Brogeal - One For The Ditch
Trouz Bras - Evelyn's Hanter Dro
Jim Moray - Fair Margaret and Sweet William
Spiro - Have A Care For Her Johnny
The Real McKenzies - Black Agnes CANCON
Bodh'aktan - Le Set De Balais (Down The Broom) CANCON

59:27

Celt In A Twist June 2 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:27 1 May 28, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:27  128Kbps mp3
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