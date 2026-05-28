Fiddles be flyin' from the get go this hour. Boiled In Lead set the pace with Fast Reels, fiddles and electronics from Parahyba, Brazil with Furmiga Dub, Derina Harvey takes us back to The Big Rock, The East Pointers to PEI, Grumpy O Sheep from France, Brogeal from Falkirk and more Breton melodies from Trouz Bras. It 's a mix not to be trifled or fiddled with. You got yer Celt In A Twist, 27 years and counting, with Patricia Fraser!
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Boiled In Lead - Fast Reels Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON Eloise & Co. - Torrid Romance/Dress Back Grumpy O Sheep - What's Left Of The Flag House Of Hamill - Suberb Owl Little Sparta - Turn On The Radio Brogeal - One For The Ditch Trouz Bras - Evelyn's Hanter Dro Jim Moray - Fair Margaret and Sweet William Spiro - Have A Care For Her Johnny The Real McKenzies - Black Agnes CANCON Bodh'aktan - Le Set De Balais (Down The Broom) CANCON