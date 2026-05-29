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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
May 29, 2026, midnight
It's an action-packed hour of new music but, there's always space for SPACE! Join us for a trip around the world and into the cosmos with future sounds from Brazil, vocal gymnastics from Neha!, Hannah Peel & Beibei Wang, reimagined tango and a debut of Coco Jafro's wish for the world, Come Together. Right now, over a special mix from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Cidade Dormitoriio & Grisa - Trailers Do Futuro
Balthvs - Eternal Flow
Coco Jafro - Come Together CANCON
En Karma - Surrey To London CANCON
Jamila And The Other Heroes - Hijarna (Our Stones)
Souad Massi - 6 Heures Du Matin
Zafarrancho - Mano Negra
Gitkin - Rain Over Royal
De-Phazz - This Girl's In Love (looped)
Neha! Svetu - Domacine
Hannah Peel & Beibei Wang - Awaken The Insects
Marina Lima - Partiu
Code Sangala - Sunche
Juan Sebastian Delgado (w/ Philippe Cohen Solal) - Tango Apasionado
Karsh Kale - Tabla Beat Scientist

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio May 30 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 May 29, 2026
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 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
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