It's an action-packed hour of new music but, there's always space for SPACE! Join us for a trip around the world and into the cosmos with future sounds from Brazil, vocal gymnastics from Neha!, Hannah Peel & Beibei Wang, reimagined tango and a debut of Coco Jafro's wish for the world, Come Together. Right now, over a special mix from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Cidade Dormitoriio & Grisa - Trailers Do Futuro Balthvs - Eternal Flow Coco Jafro - Come Together CANCON En Karma - Surrey To London CANCON Jamila And The Other Heroes - Hijarna (Our Stones) Souad Massi - 6 Heures Du Matin Zafarrancho - Mano Negra Gitkin - Rain Over Royal De-Phazz - This Girl's In Love (looped) Neha! Svetu - Domacine Hannah Peel & Beibei Wang - Awaken The Insects Marina Lima - Partiu Code Sangala - Sunche Juan Sebastian Delgado (w/ Philippe Cohen Solal) - Tango Apasionado Karsh Kale - Tabla Beat Scientist