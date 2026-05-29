Don Samson- "The Creative Imagination of Don Samson"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Don Samson & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 29, 2026, midnight

Summary: The creative imagination of playwright Don Samson is the topic of this edition of Radio Curious. In May 2015, I had the good fortune of seeing a ten minute play entitled “Blind Date,” written by my long time friend, who lives in nearby Willits, California. For many years prior to becoming a playwright, Don Samson researched and wrote legal briefs for criminal defense attorneys, an experience we also discuss in this program.



After seeing the local production of “Blind Date,” I was curious about the circumstances that came to Don Samson’s mind when he created this play, so I invited him to visit the Radio Curious studios. We met on May 22, 2015 and began our conversation with his description of those circumstances.



Don Samson recommends the book, which is also a play, “Antigone,” by Sophocles.

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 30th year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



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Thank you for listening.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer



