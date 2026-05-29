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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Leaping Into The Groove
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
May 29, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café with The Killers, that’s Somebody Told Me from 2004. Hey there, welcome once again—I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 485. This time around, the Sonic Café takes some big leaps.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hilariously bounds from his 20s to his 40s, covering the highs, lows, and the awkward bits in between. You’ll also hear a clever parody of Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise called Over 40 Life—pure comic gold. Plus, we’ll trace how The Police made the leap across the Atlantic to become known in the U.S.

We’re also diving deep into another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at Origins of Songs—fun, fascinating, and always a bit unexpected.

Musically, we’re leaping through five decades of sound. You’ll hear Billy Gibbons from his 2021 Hardware release, new wave legends Devo, Redbone bringing summer heat from 1973, post-punk from Joy Division, plus Cage the Elephant, Shinedown, and many more. Oh and around the bottom of the hour we’ll jump back to 1965 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for —Dirty Water by the Standells.

All that and more from your favorite little radio café out here in the Pacific Northwest. Let’s leap in—here’s Jack Johnson, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Somebody Told Me
Artist: The Killers
LP: Hot Fuss
Yr: 2004
Song 2: Sitting, Waiting, Wishing
Artist: Jack Johnson
LP: In Between Dreams
Yr: 2005
Song 3: Aging 20-30-40's
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 4: Over 40 Life
Artist: Parody on Coolio's Gangsta Paradise
LP:
Yr. 1995
Song 5: She's On Fire
Artist: Billy F Gibbons
LP: Hardware
Yr: 2021
Song 6: Every Little Thing She Does Is
Artist: The Police
LP:
Yr: 1980
Song 7: Big Mess
Artist: Devo
LP: Greatest Hits
Year: 1990
Song 8: Come And Get Your Love
Artist: Redbone
LP: Sunny & '70s
Yr: 1973
Song 9: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.17)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr: 2024
Song 10: Disorder
Artist: Joy Division
LP: Unknown Pleasures [Collector's Edition]
Yr: 1979
Song 11: Ain't No Rest for the Wicked [Live]
Artist: Cage The Elephant
LP: Unpeeled [Live]
Yr: 2017
Song 12: Dirty Water
Artist: The Standells
LP: The Best Of The Standells
Yr: 1965
Song 13: Second Chance
Artist: Shinedown
LP: The Sound of Madness
Yr: 2008
Song 14: Oh! You Pretty Things
Artist: Au Revoir Simone
LP: 100 Tubes Lounge Music
Yr: 2010
Song 15: Starting Over
Artist: Aranda
LP: Not the Same
Yr: 2015
Song 16: Threshold
Artist: Dead Can Dance
LP: Dead Can Dance
Yr: 1984
Song 17: Dying Is Absolutely Safe
Artist: Architects
LP: For Those That Wish To Exist
Yr: 2021
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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