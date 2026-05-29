Sonic Café #485/Leaping Into The Groove

Subtitle: Leaping Into The Groove

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 29, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café with The Killers, that’s Somebody Told Me from 2004. Hey there, welcome once again—I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 485. This time around, the Sonic Café takes some big leaps.



Comedian Nate Bargatze hilariously bounds from his 20s to his 40s, covering the highs, lows, and the awkward bits in between. You’ll also hear a clever parody of Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise called Over 40 Life—pure comic gold. Plus, we’ll trace how The Police made the leap across the Atlantic to become known in the U.S.



We’re also diving deep into another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at Origins of Songs—fun, fascinating, and always a bit unexpected.



Musically, we’re leaping through five decades of sound. You’ll hear Billy Gibbons from his 2021 Hardware release, new wave legends Devo, Redbone bringing summer heat from 1973, post-punk from Joy Division, plus Cage the Elephant, Shinedown, and many more. Oh and around the bottom of the hour we’ll jump back to 1965 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for —Dirty Water by the Standells.



All that and more from your favorite little radio café out here in the Pacific Northwest. Let’s leap in—here’s Jack Johnson, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: Somebody Told Me

Artist: The Killers

LP: Hot Fuss

Yr: 2004

Song 2: Sitting, Waiting, Wishing

Artist: Jack Johnson

LP: In Between Dreams

Yr: 2005

Song 3: Aging 20-30-40's

Artist: Nate Bargatze

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 4: Over 40 Life

Artist: Parody on Coolio's Gangsta Paradise

LP:

Yr. 1995

Song 5: She's On Fire

Artist: Billy F Gibbons

LP: Hardware

Yr: 2021

Song 6: Every Little Thing She Does Is

Artist: The Police

LP:

Yr: 1980

Song 7: Big Mess

Artist: Devo

LP: Greatest Hits

Year: 1990

Song 8: Come And Get Your Love

Artist: Redbone

LP: Sunny & '70s

Yr: 1973

Song 9: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.17)

Artist: The Origins of Songs

LP: The Origins of Songs

Yr: 2024

Song 10: Disorder

Artist: Joy Division

LP: Unknown Pleasures [Collector's Edition]

Yr: 1979

Song 11: Ain't No Rest for the Wicked [Live]

Artist: Cage The Elephant

LP: Unpeeled [Live]

Yr: 2017

Song 12: Dirty Water

Artist: The Standells

LP: The Best Of The Standells

Yr: 1965

Song 13: Second Chance

Artist: Shinedown

LP: The Sound of Madness

Yr: 2008

Song 14: Oh! You Pretty Things

Artist: Au Revoir Simone

LP: 100 Tubes Lounge Music

Yr: 2010

Song 15: Starting Over

Artist: Aranda

LP: Not the Same

Yr: 2015

Song 16: Threshold

Artist: Dead Can Dance

LP: Dead Can Dance

Yr: 1984

Song 17: Dying Is Absolutely Safe

Artist: Architects

LP: For Those That Wish To Exist

Yr: 2021

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





