Sonic Café with The Killers, that’s Somebody Told Me from 2004. Hey there, welcome once again—I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 485. This time around, the Sonic Café takes some big leaps.
Comedian Nate Bargatze hilariously bounds from his 20s to his 40s, covering the highs, lows, and the awkward bits in between. You’ll also hear a clever parody of Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise called Over 40 Life—pure comic gold. Plus, we’ll trace how The Police made the leap across the Atlantic to become known in the U.S.
We’re also diving deep into another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at Origins of Songs—fun, fascinating, and always a bit unexpected.
Musically, we’re leaping through five decades of sound. You’ll hear Billy Gibbons from his 2021 Hardware release, new wave legends Devo, Redbone bringing summer heat from 1973, post-punk from Joy Division, plus Cage the Elephant, Shinedown, and many more. Oh and around the bottom of the hour we’ll jump back to 1965 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for —Dirty Water by the Standells.
All that and more from your favorite little radio café out here in the Pacific Northwest. Let’s leap in—here’s Jack Johnson, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Somebody Told Me Artist: The Killers LP: Hot Fuss Yr: 2004 Song 2: Sitting, Waiting, Wishing Artist: Jack Johnson LP: In Between Dreams Yr: 2005 Song 3: Aging 20-30-40's Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2025 Song 4: Over 40 Life Artist: Parody on Coolio's Gangsta Paradise LP: Yr. 1995 Song 5: She's On Fire Artist: Billy F Gibbons LP: Hardware Yr: 2021 Song 6: Every Little Thing She Does Is Artist: The Police LP: Yr: 1980 Song 7: Big Mess Artist: Devo LP: Greatest Hits Year: 1990 Song 8: Come And Get Your Love Artist: Redbone LP: Sunny & '70s Yr: 1973 Song 9: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.17) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 10: Disorder Artist: Joy Division LP: Unknown Pleasures [Collector's Edition] Yr: 1979 Song 11: Ain't No Rest for the Wicked [Live] Artist: Cage The Elephant LP: Unpeeled [Live] Yr: 2017 Song 12: Dirty Water Artist: The Standells LP: The Best Of The Standells Yr: 1965 Song 13: Second Chance Artist: Shinedown LP: The Sound of Madness Yr: 2008 Song 14: Oh! You Pretty Things Artist: Au Revoir Simone LP: 100 Tubes Lounge Music Yr: 2010 Song 15: Starting Over Artist: Aranda LP: Not the Same Yr: 2015 Song 16: Threshold Artist: Dead Can Dance LP: Dead Can Dance Yr: 1984 Song 17: Dying Is Absolutely Safe Artist: Architects LP: For Those That Wish To Exist Yr: 2021
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.