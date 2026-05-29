Summary: Reports suggest the International Criminal Court may seek arrest warrants for several far-right Israeli officials and military officers, though prosecutors have not confirmed this. So far, the ICC has publicly issued warrants only for Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant, while other sealed warrants may still exist. Researcher, analyst, and commentator Mouin Rabbani joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about the pursuit of justice for victims of the genocide and the broader challenges faced by the Palestinian national movement.



Israel has intensified its air campaign across southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, carrying out hundreds of strikes on towns, civilian areas, and displacement zones while casualties and displacement continue to rise. Roqayah Chamseddine reports from southern Lebanon.



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer told us last week about the Israeli assassination of the Qassam Brigades leader Izz al-Din al-Haddad in Gaza City. Mohammed Odeh, their long-standing head of intelligence, was then chosen as their new commander. This week, the latest Israeli ceasefire violation: yet another assassination as Odeh, his wife and three children are killed in an airstrike.



Inside Palestine or out, refugees describe constant fear and steadfast determination. We hear excerpts from Malak Hijazi’s latest article called ‘Endless displacement, endless Nakba.’