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Program Information
The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
Weekly Program
Peter Anthony Holder
 Peter Anthony Holder  Contact Contributor
May 31, 2026, midnight
The Stuph File Program is an eclectic, hour-long Canadian radio show hosted by veteran broadcaster Peter Anthony Holder. It features a mix of conversational interviews, odd news stories, author discussions, and pop culture.
Interviews with:

Bart King, author of "Father Humor"

Seth Pantich, author of "Antique"

Stuart Nulman - Book Banter

Download Program Podcast
00:56:57 1 May 31, 2026
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 00:56:57  128Kbps mp3
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