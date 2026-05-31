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Program Information
The Stuph File Program - Episode #0876
Series:
The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
Subtitle:
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Peter Anthony Holder
Contributor:
Peter Anthony Holder Contact Contributor
Date Published: May 31, 2026, midnight
Summary: The Stuph File Program is an eclectic, hour-long Canadian radio show hosted by veteran broadcaster Peter Anthony Holder. It features a mix of conversational interviews, odd news stories, author discussions, and pop culture.
Credits:
Notes: Interviews with: Bart King, author of "Father Humor" Seth Pantich, author of "Antique" Stuart Nulman - Book Banter
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:56:57
Language: 1
Date Recorded: May 31, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
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Length
File Info
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1
00:56:57
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None 1