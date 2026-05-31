Godzilla Heat: London, Moscow, Delhi

Subtitle: and so it begins...

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ben Poulter

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: May 31, 2026, midnight

Summary: Global late May harsh heat waves pop up: UK and Northern Europe, India, even Moscow. First science: Dr. Ben Poulter of Spark - methane emissions from wetlands passes human emissions and getting stronger. Another climate emergency. You need to hear this.

Credits: Poulter interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



India heat: FirstPost (YouTube) May 26, 2026



Quotes from indie journalist Vidya Krishnan. "India is Being Left to Die in the Heat"

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2026/5/22/india-is-being-left-to-die-in-the-heat



Clip Moscow heat from WION (YouTube) May 26



Clip from VOA Moscow 2010



Richard Lowes of RAP on UK public broadcaster May 26



Clip Deutsche Welle Germany (DW News) on European heat wave May 27



Song clip "Mr. Methane" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:39 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



