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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
and so it begins...
Weekly Program
Ben Poulter
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
May 31, 2026, midnight
Global late May harsh heat waves pop up: UK and Northern Europe, India, even Moscow. First science: Dr. Ben Poulter of Spark - methane emissions from wetlands passes human emissions and getting stronger. Another climate emergency. You need to hear this.
Poulter interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

India heat: FirstPost (YouTube) May 26, 2026

Quotes from indie journalist Vidya Krishnan. "India is Being Left to Die in the Heat"
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2026/5/22/india-is-being-left-to-die-in-the-heat

Clip Moscow heat from WION (YouTube) May 26

Clip from VOA Moscow 2010

Richard Lowes of RAP on UK public broadcaster May 26

Clip Deutsche Welle Germany (DW News) on European heat wave May 27

Song clip "Mr. Methane" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:39 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260603 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 May 31, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 260603 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 31, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 8 Download File...
Ecoshock 260603 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 31, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 