Global late May harsh heat waves pop up: UK and Northern Europe, India, even Moscow. First science: Dr. Ben Poulter of Spark - methane emissions from wetlands passes human emissions and getting stronger. Another climate emergency. You need to hear this.
Poulter interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
India heat: FirstPost (YouTube) May 26, 2026
Quotes from indie journalist Vidya Krishnan. "India is Being Left to Die in the Heat" https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2026/5/22/india-is-being-left-to-die-in-the-heat
Clip Moscow heat from WION (YouTube) May 26
Clip from VOA Moscow 2010
Richard Lowes of RAP on UK public broadcaster May 26
Clip Deutsche Welle Germany (DW News) on European heat wave May 27
Song clip "Mr. Methane" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:39 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.