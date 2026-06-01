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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
40th anniversary retrospective
Weekly Program
Frieda Werden, co-founder and series producer of WINGS
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
June 1, 2026, midnight
The first WINGS program was released May 13, 1986. For our 20th anniversary, Jennifer Moore asked co-founder and series producer Frieda Werden about the origin and history of the project. WINGS had recently moved from the US to Canada, and the differences between the milieu for women in each of those countries is part of the discussion. It also includes the growth of the international women's movement and the expansion of its concerns, women's contributions to civil society, the early days of feminist radio, and the role of women in the international community radio sector. Reprised for our 40th anniversary.
Produced by Jennifer Moore; update by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Find producers' guidelines and links to our growing archive at wings.org

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00:28:51 1 June 1, 2026
Ontario and BC, Canada
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