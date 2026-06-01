Summary: The first WINGS program was released May 13, 1986. For our 20th anniversary, Jennifer Moore asked co-founder and series producer Frieda Werden about the origin and history of the project. WINGS had recently moved from the US to Canada, and the differences between the milieu for women in each of those countries is part of the discussion. It also includes the growth of the international women's movement and the expansion of its concerns, women's contributions to civil society, the early days of feminist radio, and the role of women in the international community radio sector. Reprised for our 40th anniversary.