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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBT Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Los Angeles Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace, Emma Shulman, Abigail DeRoberts, Cherie Moraga, Christopher Isherwood, Harvey Milk, Ivy Botini, Urvashi Vaid, Quentin Chrisp, James Baldwin
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
June 2, 2026, midnight
In this week's NewsWrap there’s identification liberation for Kenya’s trans people, there’s been yet another bust at an alleged “gay party” in Malaysia, abusive behavior roils UK schools, the Stonewall National Monument is in jeopardy, and PornHub Sapphic is launching.

A Rainbow Rewind features June occasions from the birth of Zachary Quinto to the victory of marriage equality.

And we’ll share samples from our upcoming series for Pride Season, with Los Angeles Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace and series producers Emma Shulman and Abigail DeRoberts.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters, Ret and Sarah Montague, music by Kim Wilson
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!

This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.

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00:29:00 1 June 2, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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