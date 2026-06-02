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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Glory Hammes + Adrian Dybwad
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 2, 2026, midnight
As we kick off summer, looking forward to school breaks, barbeques and live outdoor music, it can also mean wildfire season and with it, bad air. This week on Sea Change Radio, we revisit discussions with the heads of two companies doing their best to let consumers know if the air they are breathing is healthy. First, we speak with Glory Dolphin Hammes, the CEO of IQAir North America, to discuss how her company’s online technology gives us a snapshot of air quality. Then we learn about PurpleAir’s unique crowdsourcing model from the company’s founder, Adrian Dybwad.
Track: Blue Sky Bop
Artist: David Grisman Quintet
Album: Acousticity
Label: MCA
Year: 1984

Track: Above The Clouds
Artist: Paul Weller
Album: Paul Weller
Label: Go! Disc Records
Year: 1992

Track: Fire In The Sky
Artist: John Butler Trio
Album: Grand National
Label: Atlantic
Year: 2007

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00:29:00 1 June 2, 2026
San Francisco
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