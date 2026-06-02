Summary: As we kick off summer, looking forward to school breaks, barbeques and live outdoor music, it can also mean wildfire season and with it, bad air. This week on Sea Change Radio, we revisit discussions with the heads of two companies doing their best to let consumers know if the air they are breathing is healthy. First, we speak with Glory Dolphin Hammes, the CEO of IQAir North America, to discuss how her company’s online technology gives us a snapshot of air quality. Then we learn about PurpleAir’s unique crowdsourcing model from the company’s founder, Adrian Dybwad.