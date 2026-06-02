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Program Information
Taylor Report
5
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
June 2, 2026, midnight
What is behind Israel's harsh attacks on "J Street" and Jewish American liberals?

Interview with Prof. Yakov Rabkin Download Program Podcast
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00:12:12 1 June 1, 2026
Toronto, Ontario
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 00:12:12  320Kbps mp3
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