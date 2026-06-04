What’s it like to use a computer for the first time as an adult rebuilding your life? In this episode, George Koster shares Jose Mutan’s journey from homelessness to stability—thanks to digital skills training at Raphael House. With insights from Community Tech Network and Mays Civic Innovation, we reveal how digital literacy transforms lives. Hear the human side of the digital divide. Subscribe and donate at voicesofthecommunity.com.
Host: George Koster Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance Guest: Jose Mutan, Kevin Cohen, Sophia Selassie, Kami Griffith, Carla Mays
We are opening the archives from when we first launched the show as part of a class at City College of San Francisco's KCSF. Across a decade on air, chronic crises we identified years ago only got worse in the pandemic and continue to plague our communities today as they struggle to address these familiar crises such as under funded governments, unhoused citizens, drug overdoses, and food scarcity.