Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260605.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- First, three press reviews. The EU has decided the ship failed asylum seekers to detention centers outside of Europe, Rwanda, Uganda, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan have been proposed for the buildings. Canada will hold a referendum to decide if they should have a referendum on the possible secession of the province of Alberta. The Times had an article saying that Artificial Intelligence was being used in China to predict who might become a dissident in the future. Thousands of Albanians have been in the streets protesting a vast luxury real estate project backed by Jared Kushner that will destroy protected environments.



From GERMANY- An excerpted interview with Sina Azodi, professor at the Eliot School of International affairs at George Washington University. The topic is the collapse of talks between the US and Iran. He says that Trump is under serious pressure from the right-wing of the Republican party, and that the Israeli war on Lebanon has complicated any serious ceasefire. He says that Israel wants to reshape the region into a greater Israel, and completely destroy Hezbollah. They discuss the hidden missiles in Iran and how inaccurate Trump and the Pentagon were when describing the strength of the Iranian military. Colombians voted in the first round of a crucial presidential election. This interview with Renata Segura of the International Crisis Group covers the three candidates who ran in the primary election- on June 21st there will be a runoff between left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda and right-wing lawyer Alberdo de la Espriella.



From CUBA- The US blockade of fuel to Cuba is creating food shortages and humanitarian aid- the UN presented a fuel traceability plan to the US which has not responded. Mexican President Sheinbaum has reaffirmed that Mexico continues to support Cuba with aid. The Israeli military continues attacking Lebanon despite truce agreements. Trump made a threatening phone call to Netanyahu that was reported widely in the international press. Israel continues to bomb Gaza. The Guatemalan president denied reports that he had agreed to allow the Trump administration to carry out military strikes in his country.





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FurthuR! Dan Roberts



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