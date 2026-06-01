Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Oliver Tickell on human ecology, UK responsibility for Ukraine war UK state being captured by US and Israel - 01:15:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Peter Ford on Mandelson Gulf States For Israel and UK Israel lobby - 00:40:00

#4 - EXCLUSIVE Melissa Topping East Bristol LN Council Road Blocks Greens Take Able Bodied Only Transport Bribes - 00:20:00

#5 - EXCLUSIVE Suzane Adlington Corporatism Fascism Rules UK Bristol Blue Glass another great small business shuts down this week - 00:20:00

#6 - Ruby Whim, Google approved device is now required use the internet - 00:10:00

#7 - Nat Rothschild, Jared Kushner Trumps son-in-law, buys 2 sq mile Epstein-style Albania island - 00:02:00

#8 - Jeremy Corbyn on the coup against him, the London news media hate campaign, renationalisation and Palestine support was prevented DDN - 00:10:00

#9 - May's Net Zero Minister Regrets Claire Perry O'Neil Times Radio 31May26 - 00:10:00

#10 - Prof Jeffrey Sachs Russia Iran How the Best Military and Intel Failed - 00:30:00

#11 - Peter Oborne Jordan faces an existential choice over the defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque MEE - 00:07:00

#12 - Max Blumenthal, Did Trump and Netanyahu Fake Their Animosity - 00:25:00

#13 - Mandelson Files Release 2, Darren Jones Commons statement 01Jun26 - 00:55:00