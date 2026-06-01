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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Social Landlords Turning Into Commercial Sharks! Council Tax Energy Prices Criminalising Poverty in UK
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 6, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/06/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-25/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Oliver Tickell on human ecology, UK responsibility for Ukraine war UK state being captured by US and Israel - 01:15:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Peter Ford on Mandelson Gulf States For Israel and UK Israel lobby - 00:40:00
#4 - EXCLUSIVE Melissa Topping East Bristol LN Council Road Blocks Greens Take Able Bodied Only Transport Bribes - 00:20:00
#5 - EXCLUSIVE Suzane Adlington Corporatism Fascism Rules UK Bristol Blue Glass another great small business shuts down this week - 00:20:00
#6 - Ruby Whim, Google approved device is now required use the internet - 00:10:00
#7 -  Nat Rothschild, Jared Kushner Trumps son-in-law, buys 2 sq mile Epstein-style Albania island - 00:02:00
#8 -  Jeremy Corbyn on the coup against him, the London news media hate campaign, renationalisation and Palestine support was prevented DDN - 00:10:00
#9 -  May's Net Zero Minister Regrets Claire Perry O'Neil Times Radio 31May26 - 00:10:00
#10 - Prof Jeffrey Sachs Russia Iran How the Best Military and Intel Failed - 00:30:00
#11 - Peter Oborne Jordan faces an existential choice over the defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque MEE - 00:07:00
#12 - Max Blumenthal, Did Trump and Netanyahu Fake Their Animosity - 00:25:00
#13 - Mandelson Files Release 2, Darren Jones Commons statement 01Jun26 - 00:55:00

Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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 01:15:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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 00:40:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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 00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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 00:02:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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10   00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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11   00:07:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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12   00:24:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 6, 2026
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13   00:55:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 