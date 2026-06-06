Summary: Join Patricia Fraser and Celt In A Twist at SCOTFEST BC Friday, June 19th and Saturday June 20th, under the big tent for The legendary Barra MacNeils, The Whiskeydicks and Pat Chessell along with other drop in guest performers@scotfestbc.com! The best of the best of the month, this hour as we bring you another Contemporary Celtic Top 10. Count 'em down with us and count the days to join us live at SCOTFEST BC!