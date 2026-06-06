Join Patricia Fraser and Celt In A Twist at SCOTFEST BC Friday, June 19th and Saturday June 20th, under the big tent for The legendary Barra MacNeils, The Whiskeydicks and Pat Chessell along with other drop in guest performers@scotfestbc.com! The best of the best of the month, this hour as we bring you another Contemporary Celtic Top 10. Count 'em down with us and count the days to join us live at SCOTFEST BC!
Calcopyrite Communications
Broom Bezzums - A Soulin' Gnoss - Storma Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON Dervish (ft. Moya Brennan) - Tobar An tSaoil Boiled In Lead - The King Of The Dogwoods The Real McKenzies - Shackleton CANCON Haggis X-1 - This Is The Place CANCON Trouz Bras - Pride And Predjustice Brogeal - Stuck Inside The Ollam - Stream Of Silver Darren Flynn - Pinebox Flore Laurentienne - Regate CANCON Capercaillie - To The Moon Medley