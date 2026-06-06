The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
June 6, 2026, midnight
Join Patricia Fraser and Celt In A Twist at SCOTFEST BC Friday, June 19th and Saturday June 20th, under the big tent for The legendary Barra MacNeils, The Whiskeydicks and Pat Chessell along with other drop in guest performers@scotfestbc.com! The best of the best of the month, this hour as we bring you another Contemporary Celtic Top 10. Count 'em down with us and count the days to join us live at SCOTFEST BC!
Calcopyrite Communications
Broom Bezzums - A Soulin'
Gnoss - Storma
Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON
Dervish (ft. Moya Brennan) - Tobar An tSaoil
Boiled In Lead - The King Of The Dogwoods
The Real McKenzies - Shackleton CANCON
Haggis X-1 - This Is The Place CANCON
Trouz Bras - Pride And Predjustice
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
The Ollam - Stream Of Silver
Darren Flynn - Pinebox
Flore Laurentienne - Regate CANCON
Capercaillie - To The Moon Medley

59:28

Celt In A Twist June 9 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:28 1 June 6, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:28  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 