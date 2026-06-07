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Program Information
This Week In Palestine
TWIP-260607 Drowning Borders, Rising Questions
Weekly Program
Host and Narrator: Arlene Russell
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
June 7, 2026, midnight
Chaos in the Gulf did not appear out of thin air.
It did not rise like a sudden storm.
It is the result of choices, our choices, the architecture of a foreign policy that treated the region like a chessboard and assumed the pieces would never push back.
Today, the Gulf is trembling because we helped build the conditions for that tremble.
We placed bases everywhere, promised protection to everyone, and then acted shocked when the region caught fire from sparks we helped scatter.
And while the Gulf braces itself, the real blaze is still in the north, in Lebanon.
Lebanon is holding the line in a way the world did not expect.
Hezbollah’s drones, missiles, and ground units have forced Israel into a defensive crouch.
Northern towns emptied.
Military bases struck.
Commanders admitting, reluctantly, that they misread the northern front.
The videos describe Israel as “غارق,” drowning.
Not metaphorically.
Strategically.
Every day brings new losses, new failures, new panic inside the Israeli establishment.
And yet, even as the region shakes, Israel continues to act as if it is above consequence, above accountability, above the law.
Which brings us to Mahmoud Al Najjar.
A young man arrested not because he posed a threat, not because he committed a crime, but because Israel has grown accustomed to doing whatever it wants, whenever it wants, to whomever it wants, without hesitation, without oversight, without the slightest consideration for human rights or international law.
His arrest is not an isolated incident.
It is a symptom of a system that believes Palestinian lives are disposable, that Palestinian futures can be erased with a signature, that Palestinian voices can be silenced with a knock on the door at dawn.
This is the reality we confront every week.
A reality shaped by power without restraint.
And now, as the region shifts, as alliances wobble, as the world begins to question what it once accepted blindly, a new question rises:
Will the United States and Israel attempt to merge their militaries into one?
Because when influence fades, when support weakens, when the political winds change, the next move is always the same.
Bind the systems together so tightly that separation becomes impossible.
That is the chapter unfolding now.
That is the story we step into today.
If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.
Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.
This is This Week in Palestine.
TWIP

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