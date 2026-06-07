Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Sinematic in our Spotlight Interview (Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week, joining us, we're honored to welcome Ayden Gray, the artist behind Sinematic. His debut album Metamorphosis is out, written, composed, and produced entirely on his own. He is currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine. Read all about Sinematic at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/sinematic



Also enjoy music from Sinematic, First Floor Highway, Donita Large, Xit, Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellations, Mano Negra, Kind of Sea, iskwe, Physics, The Bloodshots, Dj Bitman, Logan Staats, western medicine show, Shawnee Kish, Melody McArthur, Liv Wade, Puddy Waters, OPLIAM, Wamptronica, Chantil Dukart, Campo, Kinky The Northstars, J.A.M. RematriNation and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.