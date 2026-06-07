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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
hot, cold and ozone
Weekly Program
Max van Gerrevink, Ben de Foy
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 7, 2026, midnight
Will we have yet another record fire year? - in the West, the Boreal Forest, in Europe and Russia? Explore little-known risks with new science. From VU Amsterdam, Max van Gerrevinke answers a hard question: are super-fires heating or cooling the planet? Then Professor Ben de Foy of Saint Louis University on ozone that burns lungs. Poking the inferno - to see what its made of - this is Radio Ecoshock.
interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Clip of Jeff Berardelli, Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist for WFLA-TV, Tampa.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:23 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260610 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 7, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps flac
(57MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 260610 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 7, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 10 Download File...
Ecoshock 260610 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 7, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 