Summary: Will we have yet another record fire year? - in the West, the Boreal Forest, in Europe and Russia? Explore little-known risks with new science. From VU Amsterdam, Max van Gerrevinke answers a hard question: are super-fires heating or cooling the planet? Then Professor Ben de Foy of Saint Louis University on ozone that burns lungs. Poking the inferno - to see what its made of - this is Radio Ecoshock.