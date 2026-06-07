Will we have yet another record fire year? - in the West, the Boreal Forest, in Europe and Russia? Explore little-known risks with new science. From VU Amsterdam, Max van Gerrevinke answers a hard question: are super-fires heating or cooling the planet? Then Professor Ben de Foy of Saint Louis University on ozone that burns lungs. Poking the inferno - to see what its made of - this is Radio Ecoshock.
interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Clip of Jeff Berardelli, Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist for WFLA-TV, Tampa.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 28:23 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.