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Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
June 7, 2026, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST

The Other Black Music June 7, 2026 Download Program Podcast
01:58:34 1 June 7, 2026
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:07  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
The Other Black Music June 7, 2026 Download Program Podcast
01:58:34 1 June 7, 2026
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:27  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 