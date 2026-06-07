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Program Information
The Other Black Music June 7, 2026
Series:
The Other Black Music
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Graybeard
Contributor:
Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
Date Published: June 7, 2026, midnight
Summary: Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: The Other Black Music June 7, 2026
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:58:34
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 7, 2026
Location Recorded: WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Virginia USA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:59:07
192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 7
Version 1: The Other Black Music June 7, 2026
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:58:34
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 7, 2026
Location Recorded: WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Virginia USA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
2
00:59:27
192Kbps mp3
(MB) None 7