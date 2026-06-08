Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Royksopp - Sparks 02. Beatowls - (Do You Want To Be) Loved 03. Mono - Silicone 04. Gruve Collective - Hopeless Hope 05. RUFUS DU SOL - Innerbloom (Tor Remix) 06. Telenova - Haunted (Telenoir Version) 07. Massive Attack - Better Things 08. a.s.o. - Falling Under 09. Acopia - Be Enough 10. Can - Sing Swan Song 11. Pugilist - Finis 12. Tor - Aeris
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.