WINGS #09-26 Women Crossing the Line

Subtitle: Latin American social movements see need to unite

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mexican philosopher Diana Fuentes and host Daysi Flores

Date Published: June 8, 2026, midnight

Summary: Mujeres Cruzando la Linea [Women Crossing the Line] is a monthly women's program on community station Violeta Radio in Mexico City. Station co-founder Maru Chavez sent WINGS the translation of an episode on Social Movements Facing the Advance of Authoritarianism in Latin America. Prominent Mexican philosopher Diana Fuentes and host Daysi Flores discuss the rise of right-wing politics in the Central and South American region and the need for social movements to bond together with each other and with labour.

Credits: Translation of the original Spanish language program to English provided to WINGS by Maru Chavez. Editing for WINGS by Frieda Werden



Music clip is from a 2025 performance of the 1970 Argentinian protest song Marcha de la Bronca [March of Anger], composed by Miguel Cantilo. The song has been re-released many times, traditionally as an A-side-only disc. The 2025 version was released on Acqua records. Performers: Quinteto Negro La Boca · León Gieco · Miguel Cantilo · Miss Bolivia · Ivonne Guzmán · Willy Bronca · Julieta Laso

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org



