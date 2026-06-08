Proud Voices Speak (#1993)

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nithya Raman, Phillip Ray De Blieck, Gerald Garth, Lucia Chappelle

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 8, 2026, midnight

Summary: This Way Out celebrates Pride Month with a special look at the power of visibility, community, and resistance.

Then, This Way Out visits Los Angeles' historic Founders Metropolitan Community Church for the unveiling of the Rainbow Liberation Steps, a permanent public art installation honoring LGBTQ+ freedom and liberation. The dedication ceremony features community leaders, activists, faith leaders, and members of the congregation reflecting on the continuing struggle for equality and inclusion.

NewsWrap reports on Colorado's successful effort to restore its ban on conversion therapy, a federal appeals court ruling blocking the Trump administration's transgender military ban, Pride activists marching forward in Hungary despite government opposition, and Ghana's parliament approving a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law.

Finally, This Way Out takes to the streets of Los Angeles to ask a timely question: What would you say to someone who believes Pride is no longer relevant? The answers reveal why Pride continues to matter for LGBTQ+ people and their allies around the world.



Credits: Associate Producer/Lucia Chappelle, Producer/Host Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, feature producer Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters, Tanya Kane-Parry and Michael Taylor Gray, music by Maggie Szabo and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the Portland Lesbian Choir and Kim Wilson

Notes: This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!



This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.



