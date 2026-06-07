Notes: During this show, I spoke with film directors Khoa Ha and Victor Velle about the making of “Y VÂN: THE LOST SOUNDS OF SAIGON” (website: https://www.yvan.film/) a documentary focused on Khoa Ha’s journey to connect with her grandfather Y Văn’s music. Y Văn was one of the most popular and prolific composers of music in Vietnam in the 60s and 70s.



The film has been screening around the country in the past few months, and I interviewed them both to find out more about the music of Vietnam, and the story behind the film.



I also played some very old, super-rare 45s from my personal collection, featuring several songs written by Y Văn himself and sung by a variety of different singers, in a multitude of different unique styles, moods, and rhythms!



Note: Some of the songs played during the show were *not* composed by Y Văn. (The labels on these rare old Vietnamese 45s can be hard to read and in some cases, I chose the wrong song even though his name was written on the label. Quite often, one composer's songs would be featured on Side A and another composer's songs appeared on Side B)



Many thanks, again, to Khoa Ha and Victor Velle for the great interview!



Keep your eye out for this film, which is currently showing at film festivals around the country, and will hopefully soon be released worldwide!



Hoang Oanh, “Tôi Chưa Có Mùa Xuân”

from Băng Nhạc Shotguns 36

Shotguns Band - 1974



Hoang Oanh, “Sầu Lẻ Bóng”

from Lần Đầu Tiên Có Một Không Hai (Nhã Ca 7)

Nhã Ca Productions - 1988



Ut Bach Lan, “Tinh Ca Mua Xuan”

from 45

unknown



Truc Mai, “Sài Gòn”

from Hàn Mặc Tử (Dĩa Hát 761-2106) - EP

Sóng Nhạc - 1968



Ban Sao Bang, “Thoi”

from Vietnamese 45

unknown



Ha Thanh, “Ảo Ảnh”

from Chuyện Tình Trương Chi Mỵ Nương (Dĩa Hát M 3427-28) - EP

Đĩa Hát Việt Nam - 1990



Phương Tâm, “60 Năm”

from Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)

Sublime Frequencies - 2021



Khánh Ly, “Lòng mẹ”

from Ý Nhạc Tình Thơ (Nhã Ca 5)

Khánh Ly Productions - 1987



Thanh Vũ, “Nếu Mình Còn Yêu Nhau (mashed potatoes)”

(not Y Vân )

from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 1

Saigon Supersound - 2017



Trường Hải, “Chip Dan Vui”

from Vietnamese 45

unknown



Lý Ngựa Ô (Dĩa Hát 1008-2176) - EP

Hoang Oanh, “Lý Ngựa Ô”

from Lý Ngựa Ô (Dĩa Hát 1008-2176) - EP



Mai Truong, Hang Phuc, Tran Ngoc, “Nuong Buoc Chan Am Tham”

from Vietnamese 45



Thanh Tuyền, “Canh Nhan Hoi Am”

(Composed by Văn Phụng, not Y Vân )

from unknown

unknown



Hương Lan, “Mưa Đêm Ngoại Ô”

from Mưa Đêm Ngoại Ô (Dĩa Hát M 3573-74) - EP

Đĩa Hát Việt Nam - 1990



Phạm Duy, Phuong Dung, Nhat Trang on, “Mot Nguoi Mang Ten”

from unknown

unknown



Hoàng Oanh, “Đối Diện Đêm Đen”

from Dĩa Hát Continental Tân Nhạc 45 - EP

Continental - 2024



Giao Linh, “Cuối Đường Kỷ Niệm”

from unknown

unknown



Trung Chinh, “Mối Tình Câm”

from Không Phải Tại Chúng Mình (Dĩa Hát 1051-2219) - EP

Sóng Nhạc - 1968



Mai Lệ Huyền, “Duyên phận con gái”

from Ý Nhạc Tình Thơ (Nhã Ca 5)

unknown - 1987



Connie Kim, “Muốn Hỏi Tại Sao”

from Thanh Thúy 22 - Những Vùng Đất Mang Tên Anh

Trung Tâm Thanh Thúy - 1974



Carol Kim, “Trôi Vào Xứ Mộng”

from Thanh Thúy 22 - Những Vùng Đất Mang Tên Anh

Trung Tâm Thanh Thúy - 1974



Minh Hiếu, “Ngăn Cách”

from Băng Nhạc Sóng Nhạc 7 (Tiếng Hát Minh Hiếu)

Sóng Nhạc - 1990



Saigon Soul Revival, “Nào Ta Cùng Hát (Patchworks Ashby Mix)”

from Nào Ta Cùng Hát - EP

INFRACom! - 2020

