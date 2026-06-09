Notes: Hey Listeners,



Tonight’s show, like so many others, one thing just led to another. I had been thinking about doing a show inspired by David Kamp and Steven Daly’s somewhat tongue-in-cheek Rock Snob Dictionary originally published in 2005. I read it when back when and wanted to read it again after reading two of David Kamp’s other books – The United States of Arugula and Sunny Days (which inspired another MIGFS edition). It turns out David Kamp is from my hometown and his sister was my classmate from K – 12. Anyway, I wanted to reread Rock Snob, but I could not find my copy and so I bought it again and reread it.



While I was reading the book I came across another article in my newsfeed written for the Atlantic by the son of a fraternity brother who I actually met by chance in line for a show at Big Ears in 2025. It’s an interesting article about the phenomenon of sometimes a bad song can be fun and listenable – even good. Here is the link – https://www.theatlantic.com/…/joy-of-listening…/687114/.

And the lattice of coincidence continues as I’m putting together the show over the past couple of weeks a friend sends me yet another link. This time it is to The Absolute Worst Rock Songs (link in comments).



So now we really have some fodder and here are the categories for tomorrow night’s show.



1. Rock Snob greats – maybe you have and maybe you have not heard of them but rock snobs (like me most of my DJ colleagues and other arbiters of taste) have not only heard of them – we worship them.



2. Some Good-Bad Music as defined by David Graham.



3. Some of my guilty pleasure songs – songs I should be embarrassed to love, but I can’t help myself.



4. The “I know you’re great, but are you any good?” category featuring songs I have bought for my collection – but do I really want to listen to them? Have I?



5. A few selections of the Absolute 100 Worst Rock Songs – I picked some goodies.



6. One song from Celine Dion an artist that is so divisive her music ended up being the subject of on of the 33 1/3 Series and was expanded to be a deep dive into taste itself.

All this for one low price – FREE – so keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



David Ackles American Gothic American Gothic Rhino/Elektra

The High Llamas Nomads Hawaii UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Klaatu Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft 3:47 EST CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

Van Dyke Parks Donovan's Colours Song Cycle Rhino/Warner Records

The Master Musicians of Jajouka The Middle of the Night Apocalypse across the Sky Island Records

Jack Nitzche # 4 (For Mori) St. Giles Cripplegate Collector's Choice

Leonard Cohen Fingerprints Death of a Ladies' Man Columbia

King Crimson Starless Red (Expanded Edition) Discipline Global Mobile

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band Pacucho Cadaver Trout Mask Replica Straight Records

Pink Floyd Summer '68 Atom Heart Mother Columbia/Legacy

CAN Halleluwah Tago Mago (Remastered) Spoon Records

Phish Dinner and a Movie (Live) Live Phish, Volume 19: 7/12/91 (Colonial Theatre, Keene, NH) JEMP Records

The Doors Tell All the People The Soft Parade Rhino/Elektra

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Almost Cut My Hair Déjà Vu Rhino Atlantic

Grateful Dead Dancin' In the Streets Terrapin Station Grateful Dead/Rhino

Celine Dion Just a Little Bit of Love Let's Talk About Love Columbia

Sammy Johns Chevy Van Sammy Johns GRC

Dave Loggins Please Come to Boston Apprentice SMSP

Steve Cropper Playin' My Thang Playin' My Thang Geffen

Grant Green Future Feature The Main Attraction Epic/Legacy



