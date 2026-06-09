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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Death of the American Dream
2
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
June 9, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, Everybody Laughs—that’s David Byrne with the first single off his brand-new 2025 album Who Is In The Sky? Welcome once again to our little coastal radio café tucked away in the misty corners of the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 486. This time, the Sonic Café cranks up a mix for those about to rock—literally and metaphorically. We’ve pulled tracks from 55 years of music that crash, burn, groove, and grind. Listen for the B-52’s doing what they do best, AC/DC slamming it home with Code Red from their 2020 Power Up album, All Time Low, and a new wave flashback with The Fixx from 1982. Plus, The Stone Roses, The Rippers, Aerosmith, and—as always—many more. Around the bottom of the hour, buckle in for a trip back to 1970 in the Sonic Café time machine—we’ll cue up Badfinger with No Matter What You Want. A classic with staying power.
And speaking of staying power… what about the American Dream? Is it still hanging on? Or did it flatline while nobody was looking? We’ll mark the exact moment it gave up the ghost in another head-shaking installment of News You Can’t Use from our friends at the Onion News Network. All that, plus comedy shorts from Jim Gaffigan and Emily Catalano. So grab a seat, grab a drink, and get ready to rock with reckless intent. From the soundtrack of the 1981 animated cult classic Heavy Metal, here’s Don Felder to kick things off—this is the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Everybody Laughs
Artist: David Byrne
LP: Who is in the Sky?
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)
Artist: Don Felder
LP: Heavy Metal Movie Soundtrack
Yr: 1981
Song 3: Death Of The American Dream
Artist: The Onion
LP: The Onion News Network
Yr: 2011
Song 4: Funplex
Artist: The B-52's
LP: Funplex
Yr. 2008
Song 5: Code Red
Artist: AC/DC
LP: POWER UP
Yr: 2020
Song 6: I Feel Like Dancin'
Artist: All Time Low
LP: Dirty Work
Yr: 2011
Song 7: Four ingredients, endless possiblities
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Year:
Song 8: Shuttered Room
Artist: The Fixx
LP: Shuttered Room
Yr: 1982
Song 9: Love Spreads
Artist: The Stone Roses
LP: Second Coming
Yr: 1994
Song 10: No Matter What You Are
Artist: Badfinger
LP: No Dice
Yr: 1970
Song 11: Sneaky... a Church that's also a Brewery
Artist: Emily Catalano
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 12: A Look Behind
Artist: The Rippers
LP: Coolest Songs In The World! Vol. 8
Yr: 2008
Song 13: Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Artist: Aerosmith
LP: Big Ones
Yr: 1994
Song 14: Angel Of Harlem
Artist: U2
LP: The Best Of 1980-1990
Yr: 1989
Song 15: Every Little Thing
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Let's Rock
Yr: 2019
Song 16: Cheap High
Artist: GYASI
LP: Rock n Roll Sword Fight
Yr: 2024
Song 17: Radioactive
Artist: The Firm
LP: The Firm
Yr: 1985
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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