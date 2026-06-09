Sonic Café, Everybody Laughs—that’s David Byrne with the first single off his brand-new 2025 album Who Is In The Sky? Welcome once again to our little coastal radio café tucked away in the misty corners of the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 486. This time, the Sonic Café cranks up a mix for those about to rock—literally and metaphorically. We’ve pulled tracks from 55 years of music that crash, burn, groove, and grind. Listen for the B-52’s doing what they do best, AC/DC slamming it home with Code Red from their 2020 Power Up album, All Time Low, and a new wave flashback with The Fixx from 1982. Plus, The Stone Roses, The Rippers, Aerosmith, and—as always—many more. Around the bottom of the hour, buckle in for a trip back to 1970 in the Sonic Café time machine—we’ll cue up Badfinger with No Matter What You Want. A classic with staying power. And speaking of staying power… what about the American Dream? Is it still hanging on? Or did it flatline while nobody was looking? We’ll mark the exact moment it gave up the ghost in another head-shaking installment of News You Can’t Use from our friends at the Onion News Network. All that, plus comedy shorts from Jim Gaffigan and Emily Catalano. So grab a seat, grab a drink, and get ready to rock with reckless intent. From the soundtrack of the 1981 animated cult classic Heavy Metal, here’s Don Felder to kick things off—this is the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Everybody Laughs Artist: David Byrne LP: Who is in the Sky? Yr: 2025 Song 2: Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride) Artist: Don Felder LP: Heavy Metal Movie Soundtrack Yr: 1981 Song 3: Death Of The American Dream Artist: The Onion LP: The Onion News Network Yr: 2011 Song 4: Funplex Artist: The B-52's LP: Funplex Yr. 2008 Song 5: Code Red Artist: AC/DC LP: POWER UP Yr: 2020 Song 6: I Feel Like Dancin' Artist: All Time Low LP: Dirty Work Yr: 2011 Song 7: Four ingredients, endless possiblities Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Year: Song 8: Shuttered Room Artist: The Fixx LP: Shuttered Room Yr: 1982 Song 9: Love Spreads Artist: The Stone Roses LP: Second Coming Yr: 1994 Song 10: No Matter What You Are Artist: Badfinger LP: No Dice Yr: 1970 Song 11: Sneaky... a Church that's also a Brewery Artist: Emily Catalano LP: Yr: 2025 Song 12: A Look Behind Artist: The Rippers LP: Coolest Songs In The World! Vol. 8 Yr: 2008 Song 13: Dude (Looks Like A Lady) Artist: Aerosmith LP: Big Ones Yr: 1994 Song 14: Angel Of Harlem Artist: U2 LP: The Best Of 1980-1990 Yr: 1989 Song 15: Every Little Thing Artist: The Black Keys LP: Let's Rock Yr: 2019 Song 16: Cheap High Artist: GYASI LP: Rock n Roll Sword Fight Yr: 2024 Song 17: Radioactive Artist: The Firm LP: The Firm Yr: 1985
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.