Sonic Café #486/The Death of the American Dream

Subtitle: The Death of the American Dream

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 9, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, Everybody Laughs—that’s David Byrne with the first single off his brand-new 2025 album Who Is In The Sky? Welcome once again to our little coastal radio café tucked away in the misty corners of the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 486. This time, the Sonic Café cranks up a mix for those about to rock—literally and metaphorically. We’ve pulled tracks from 55 years of music that crash, burn, groove, and grind. Listen for the B-52’s doing what they do best, AC/DC slamming it home with Code Red from their 2020 Power Up album, All Time Low, and a new wave flashback with The Fixx from 1982. Plus, The Stone Roses, The Rippers, Aerosmith, and—as always—many more. Around the bottom of the hour, buckle in for a trip back to 1970 in the Sonic Café time machine—we’ll cue up Badfinger with No Matter What You Want. A classic with staying power.

And speaking of staying power… what about the American Dream? Is it still hanging on? Or did it flatline while nobody was looking? We’ll mark the exact moment it gave up the ghost in another head-shaking installment of News You Can’t Use from our friends at the Onion News Network. All that, plus comedy shorts from Jim Gaffigan and Emily Catalano. So grab a seat, grab a drink, and get ready to rock with reckless intent. From the soundtrack of the 1981 animated cult classic Heavy Metal, here’s Don Felder to kick things off—this is the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: Everybody Laughs

Artist: David Byrne

LP: Who is in the Sky?

Yr: 2025

Song 2: Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)

Artist: Don Felder

LP: Heavy Metal Movie Soundtrack

Yr: 1981

Song 3: Death Of The American Dream

Artist: The Onion

LP: The Onion News Network

Yr: 2011

Song 4: Funplex

Artist: The B-52's

LP: Funplex

Yr. 2008

Song 5: Code Red

Artist: AC/DC

LP: POWER UP

Yr: 2020

Song 6: I Feel Like Dancin'

Artist: All Time Low

LP: Dirty Work

Yr: 2011

Song 7: Four ingredients, endless possiblities

Artist: Jim Gaffigan

LP:

Year:

Song 8: Shuttered Room

Artist: The Fixx

LP: Shuttered Room

Yr: 1982

Song 9: Love Spreads

Artist: The Stone Roses

LP: Second Coming

Yr: 1994

Song 10: No Matter What You Are

Artist: Badfinger

LP: No Dice

Yr: 1970

Song 11: Sneaky... a Church that's also a Brewery

Artist: Emily Catalano

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 12: A Look Behind

Artist: The Rippers

LP: Coolest Songs In The World! Vol. 8

Yr: 2008

Song 13: Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

Artist: Aerosmith

LP: Big Ones

Yr: 1994

Song 14: Angel Of Harlem

Artist: U2

LP: The Best Of 1980-1990

Yr: 1989

Song 15: Every Little Thing

Artist: The Black Keys

LP: Let's Rock

Yr: 2019

Song 16: Cheap High

Artist: GYASI

LP: Rock n Roll Sword Fight

Yr: 2024

Song 17: Radioactive

Artist: The Firm

LP: The Firm

Yr: 1985

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





