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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Adam Simha
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 10, 2026, midnight
If you remember watching Ginsu knife ads back in the day, you’re already well-aware that the hand can’t cut a tomato. This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a brief time out from all the ills of the world to learn more about knives. We speak to master knife maker Adam Simha about all things cutting. We discuss the ins and outs of knife maintenance, compare the quality of knife manufacturing across various countries and take a look at his new line of high-end knives.
Track: Skunk Funk
Artist: The Brecker Bros.
Album: The Brecker Bros.
Label: Arista
Year: 1975

Track: Cut The Cake
Artist: The Average White Band
Album: Cut The Cake
Label: Atlantic
Year: 1975

Track: Cutting Knife
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
Album: Tracks II: The Lost Albums
Label: Columbia
Year: 2025

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00:29:00 1 June 10, 2026
San Francisco
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