Summary: If you remember watching Ginsu knife ads back in the day, you’re already well-aware that the hand can’t cut a tomato. This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a brief time out from all the ills of the world to learn more about knives. We speak to master knife maker Adam Simha about all things cutting. We discuss the ins and outs of knife maintenance, compare the quality of knife manufacturing across various countries and take a look at his new line of high-end knives.