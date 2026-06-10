Between the Lines for June 10, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: June 10, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sophia Tesfaye, a senior writer at Salon.com; Fredi Guevara, and Liam Henrie crew members of the Global Sumud Flotilla; Christina Harvey, Executive Director, Stand Up America.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 10, 2026, midnight

Summary: MAGA Billionaire Ellison Family and Bari Weiss Murder ’60 Minutes’; US Crew Members of Global Sumud Aid Flotilla to Gaza Describe their Detention by Israeli Navy; 'Kick Out Corruption Tour' Links Trump Grift to Affordability Crisis.



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