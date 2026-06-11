Summary: Marked by virtuosic playing and a sense of musical adventure, a new generation is taking Celtic where it's never been before. Explore a world of possibilities with Orkney's Gnoss, Breton's Trouz Bras, Germany's Broom Bezzums and Rum Ragged from Newfoundland & Labrador. This ain't your grandpappy's Celtic. You've got your Celt In A Twist!