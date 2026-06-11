Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260612.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- First, June 8th was World Ocean Day which was celebrated at the UN with the release of the third in a series of world ocean assessments- it pointed out the need to change course, to cease disrupting fragile ecosystems, and a warning that the Arctic could become ice free in the 2030s. Then three press reviews. First press on the 100 days of the US Israeli war on Iran. Press analysis on the Chinese Presidents visit to North Korea and an attempt to balance Russian influence. Press on the race riots in Belfast following the knife murder of a white irishman by a Sudanese immigrant- many black homes have been torched- Elon Musks anti-immigration agenda is discussed along with rapid rise in the hands of a few multi-billionaires.



From JAPAN- The Japanese nuclear regulator released radiation levels across the Fukushima prefecture after 15 years- 30% of the area is still considered unsafe, though this will drop to 20% 15 years from now. The Japanese Defense Ministry is transported a missile launcher to their eastern most island in the Pacific, 2000 km SE from the main island. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute released their annual report on Monday, pointing out the nuclear armed countries have 12,000 nuclear weapons and a number of countries are expanding their stockpiles. Russian officials have criticized Britain, France, and Germany for their military support of Ukraine. 3 Indian crew members on a tanker in Hormuz were killed when the US military- the Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack. Pete Hegseth gave a speech at Guantanamo Prison, continuing the threats to Cuba.



From CUBA- A ship arrived in Cuba with 1700 tons of food and other supplies from Mexico and Belize. Cuba mentioned the US propaganda radio station, Radio Marti, aimed at the Cuban island for 41 years. A Congressional research report said that the US military has lost 42 aircraft, worth $2.6 billion, during the first 40 days of the war on Iran. US activist Medea Benjamin claims that the US government is losing its mind with its war on Cuba.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The most basic activism we can have in our lives is to live consciously in a nation living in fantasies."

--bell hooks



Dan Roberts

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