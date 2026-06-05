Summary: Frogs play an important role in the worlds ecology and are their occasional demise is sometimes noted as an impending ecological disaster. In 1961, a newly elected member of the California State Assembly, Jerome R. Waldie, introduced a bill that read in full: Frogs may be taken using slingshot. Little did he know that this bill would plague him throughout his political career, in the California Legislature, United States Congress, and as a candidate for Governor of California. Our guest is Nestle J. Frobish, the Chair-Creature of the World Wide Fair Play for Frogs Committee, an organization founded in Berkeley, California soon after Waldie introduced what became to be known as the Frog Murder Bill.



Fair Play for Frogs, The Waldie ” Frobish Papers, the collected correspondence between Nestle J. Frobish and Congressman Jerome R. Waldie was published as political spoof in 1977. Around that time some misguided people, including Congressman Waldie accused me of being Nestle J. Frobish. Let me make it clear, here and now: I Barry Vogel am not now, nor ever have been Nestle J. Frobish. However I did speak the with Chair-Creature Frobish by phone as he lurked near a pond at Frog Central in northern Vermont on May 21, 2007, so this rather preposterous story could be told from at least his perspective. My interview with Jerome R. Waldie, humbly presents his perspective and may be found on this web-site. The interview with Frobish was originally broadcast May 21, 2007.