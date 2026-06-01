Flock Off! Ithaca - Organizing Against Mass Surveillance

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 12, 2026, midnight

Summary: This episode is “Flock Off! Ithaca - Organizing Against Mass Surveillance”, which is a panel from the 2026 Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, held May 2nd and 3rd in Binghamton, NY.



Flock Off! Ithaca is a group of Ithaca, NY residents who successfully pressured the Ithaca City Council to terminate its contract with Flock Safety.



According to the Ithaca Voice, in March of 2026, "the Ithaca Common Council passed a resolution that directed the city attorney and city manager to terminate the city’s contract with Flock Safety at the “earliest possible opportunity.” The resolution also states that all Flock Safety equipment, such as license plate reader cameras and gunshot detection devices, must be turned off and disconnected within 14 days of the contract being terminated. It adds that the company must remove all related technology “as soon as practicable” after the contract ends.”



When the cameras did not come down within that time frame, members of the group covered several of the cameras with opaque plastic bags to disable them.



https://ithacavoice.org/2026/06/activists-cover-flock-cameras-with-black-bags-call-for-faster-removal/



The annual Upstate Anarchist Book Fair is co-sponsored by PM Press and Riot Act Books.



PM Press is a radical independent publisher that amplifies bold political ideas and vital stories, operating a warehouse in Binghamton, NY. Riot Act Books is an anti-profit, volunteer-run bookstore in Binghamton that co-organizes community events.



https://pmpress.org

https://www.riotactbooks.com

Credits: Recorded on-site by Wilton Vought, with the assistance of Bob Greaves. Edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent, Flock Off! Ithaca, and the Upstate Anarchist Book Fair.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: There is ONE version of this audio on the Radio4All server: It is a -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (00:47:25) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.



The Q&A starts at 00:34:32.



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