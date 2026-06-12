Summary: Donald Trump was being uncharacteristically truthful when he told Benjamin Netanyahu in a recent phone call that “Everybody hates Israel.” But Trump – like his predecessor Joe Biden – has so far been unwilling to go beyond occasional harsh words. In any event, Trump’s assessment appears accurate – even if characteristically sweeping – based on a new Pew Research Center survey of public attitudes in dozens of countries. The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah takes a closer look at the survey.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers week 14 of the battle in South Lebanon as Hizballah's armed FPV drones and anti-tank missiles continue to batter Israeli forces, and while missiles from Iran and Yemen respond to US and Israeli ceasefire violations.



The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Roqayah Chameseddine reports from south Lebanon which is being subjected to sustained systematic Israeli bombardment explicitly targeting residential quarters and vital civilian infrastructure.



No matter the object, Israel’s military occupation permeates every aspect of life in the West Bank. Bothaina Hamdan writes about a long and precarious journey to play soccer.



