Donald Trump was being uncharacteristically truthful when he told Benjamin Netanyahu in a recent phone call that “Everybody hates Israel.” But Trump – like his predecessor Joe Biden – has so far been unwilling to go beyond occasional harsh words. In any event, Trump’s assessment appears accurate – even if characteristically sweeping – based on a new Pew Research Center survey of public attitudes in dozens of countries. The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah takes a closer look at the survey.
On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers week 14 of the battle in South Lebanon as Hizballah's armed FPV drones and anti-tank missiles continue to batter Israeli forces, and while missiles from Iran and Yemen respond to US and Israeli ceasefire violations.
The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Roqayah Chameseddine reports from south Lebanon which is being subjected to sustained systematic Israeli bombardment explicitly targeting residential quarters and vital civilian infrastructure.
No matter the object, Israel’s military occupation permeates every aspect of life in the West Bank. Bothaina Hamdan writes about a long and precarious journey to play soccer.
Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
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The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net