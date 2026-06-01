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Program Information
State Of The City reports
2
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
June 12, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/06/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-26/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Robert Ouldes, Bruges Group on Eurosceptic investigative journalist Rodney Atkinson RIP - 00:50:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Chris Williamson on Makerfield and Andy Burnhams key failure to grasp economics - 00:40:00
#4 - CLASSIC Benjamin H. Freedman anti-Zionist speech Willard Hotel Washington (1961) - 01:30:00
#5 - David Dimbleby: Starmer Is A Dud, Journalism Without The Ego Mishal Husain Bloomberg - 00:35:00
#6 - Andy Burnham challenged on leadership ambitions fiscal rules Victoria Derbyshire - 00:12:00
#7 - Laila Cunningham Reform UK, Mick Lynch RMT Makerfield by-election campaign - 00:12:00
#8 - Norman Baker on Prince William and the Truth about the Duchy of Cornwall Estate - 00:35:00
#9 - Andy Roberts How Lib Dem Vince Cable Sold Off 450 Year Old Royal Mail For A Song FIne Print - 00:20:00
#11 - Tony Greenstein Anti-Zionist activist has bank accounts frozen Crispin Flintoff show - 00:07:00
#12 - Congressman Massey Israels 1967 false flag attack on unarmed USS Liberty exposed - 00:05:00
#13 - Scott Ritter at SPIEF in Russia Unleashes Stunning Attack on Europe at SPIEF, Today Europe Is a Rabid Dog - 00:12:00

Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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 00:50:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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 00:40:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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 00:12:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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 00:12:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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10   00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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11   00:07:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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12   00:05:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 June 12, 2026
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13   00:12:00  64Kbps mp3
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