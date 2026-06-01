Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Robert Ouldes, Bruges Group on Eurosceptic investigative journalist Rodney Atkinson RIP - 00:50:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Chris Williamson on Makerfield and Andy Burnhams key failure to grasp economics - 00:40:00

#4 - CLASSIC Benjamin H. Freedman anti-Zionist speech Willard Hotel Washington (1961) - 01:30:00

#5 - David Dimbleby: Starmer Is A Dud, Journalism Without The Ego Mishal Husain Bloomberg - 00:35:00

#6 - Andy Burnham challenged on leadership ambitions fiscal rules Victoria Derbyshire - 00:12:00

#7 - Laila Cunningham Reform UK, Mick Lynch RMT Makerfield by-election campaign - 00:12:00

#8 - Norman Baker on Prince William and the Truth about the Duchy of Cornwall Estate - 00:35:00

#9 - Andy Roberts How Lib Dem Vince Cable Sold Off 450 Year Old Royal Mail For A Song FIne Print - 00:20:00

#11 - Tony Greenstein Anti-Zionist activist has bank accounts frozen Crispin Flintoff show - 00:07:00

#12 - Congressman Massey Israels 1967 false flag attack on unarmed USS Liberty exposed - 00:05:00

#13 - Scott Ritter at SPIEF in Russia Unleashes Stunning Attack on Europe at SPIEF, Today Europe Is a Rabid Dog - 00:12:00