The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Party Under The Gazebo
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
June 13, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Great Britain’s Wet Leg with “CPR” off their 2025 “Moisturizer” release. Great stuff. Welcome to another eye-opening hour of intelligent, eclectic radio from the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 487.

This time the Sonic Café parties under the gazebo at a Red Roof Inn in central Indiana with comedian Andy Woodhull. Funny stuff. Our music mix spans the last 45 years and includes the Counting Crows with “Spaceman in Tulsa”—captured live on The Tonight Show—from their first release in over seven years.

We’ve also got a 5-year-old boy requesting a classic from the late David Bowie, plus Noah Benedikt’s stellar 2024 cover of Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street.” Listen for OK Go, Bad Company with “Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy,” and of course, many more.

Oh—and we’re back with another mash-up in our Sonic Café series. This time, Rage Against the Machine collides with Creedence Clearwater Revival in “Killing in a Bad Moon.” It’s wild. Listen for that around the bottom of the hour.

We’ve also sprinkled in a couple of motivational messages and other fun stuff along the way. So let’s get to it. Here’s Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks with “Shine On.” And as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: CPR
Artist: Wet Leg
LP: Moisturizer
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Shine On
Artist: Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks
LP: TRUE
Yr: 2025
Song 3: Party at the Gazebo
Artist: Andy Woodhull
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2023
Song 4: Spaceman in Tulsa | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Radio Safe)
Artist: Counting Crows
LP: Butter Miracle The Complete Sweets
Yr. 2025
Song 5: Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy
Artist: Bad Company
LP: Sound Of The Seventies: 1979
Yr: 1979
Song 6: Ashes to Ashes
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Changesbowie
Yr: 1979
Song 7: Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty) - Cover
Artist: Noah-Benedikt ft. @ChiaraKilchling & @sina-drums ​
LP:
Year: 2024
Song 8: Killing in a Bad Moon (Rage Against The Machine/CCR)
Artist: Pixleshifter
LP:
Yr: 2013
Song 9: Love
Artist: OK Go
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 10: All of You (HQ)
Artist: Don Felder
LP: Heavy Metal (Soundtrack)
Yr: 1981
Song 11: Sheep Go To Heaven
Artist: CAKE
LP: Prolonging the Magic
Yr: 1998
Song 12: I Won't Say Anything
Artist: Bad Religion
LP: The Dissent Of Man
Yr: 2010
Song 13: Keep Running
Artist: Piero Piccioni
LP: La Decima Bittima
Yr: 1965
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 13, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 