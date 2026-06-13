Sonic Café #487/Party Under The Gazebo

Subtitle: Party Under The Gazebo

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, that’s Great Britain’s Wet Leg with “CPR” off their 2025 “Moisturizer” release. Great stuff. Welcome to another eye-opening hour of intelligent, eclectic radio from the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 487.



This time the Sonic Café parties under the gazebo at a Red Roof Inn in central Indiana with comedian Andy Woodhull. Funny stuff. Our music mix spans the last 45 years and includes the Counting Crows with “Spaceman in Tulsa”—captured live on The Tonight Show—from their first release in over seven years.



We’ve also got a 5-year-old boy requesting a classic from the late David Bowie, plus Noah Benedikt’s stellar 2024 cover of Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street.” Listen for OK Go, Bad Company with “Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy,” and of course, many more.



Oh—and we’re back with another mash-up in our Sonic Café series. This time, Rage Against the Machine collides with Creedence Clearwater Revival in “Killing in a Bad Moon.” It’s wild. Listen for that around the bottom of the hour.



We’ve also sprinkled in a couple of motivational messages and other fun stuff along the way. So let’s get to it. Here’s Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks with “Shine On.” And as always we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: CPR

Artist: Wet Leg

LP: Moisturizer

Yr: 2025

Song 2: Shine On

Artist: Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks

LP: TRUE

Yr: 2025

Song 3: Party at the Gazebo

Artist: Andy Woodhull

LP: Dry Bar Comedy

Yr: 2023

Song 4: Spaceman in Tulsa | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Radio Safe)

Artist: Counting Crows

LP: Butter Miracle The Complete Sweets

Yr. 2025

Song 5: Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy

Artist: Bad Company

LP: Sound Of The Seventies: 1979

Yr: 1979

Song 6: Ashes to Ashes

Artist: David Bowie

LP: Changesbowie

Yr: 1979

Song 7: Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty) - Cover

Artist: Noah-Benedikt ft. @ChiaraKilchling & @sina-drums ​

LP:

Year: 2024

Song 8: Killing in a Bad Moon (Rage Against The Machine/CCR)

Artist: Pixleshifter

LP:

Yr: 2013

Song 9: Love

Artist: OK Go

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 10: All of You (HQ)

Artist: Don Felder

LP: Heavy Metal (Soundtrack)

Yr: 1981

Song 11: Sheep Go To Heaven

Artist: CAKE

LP: Prolonging the Magic

Yr: 1998

Song 12: I Won't Say Anything

Artist: Bad Religion

LP: The Dissent Of Man

Yr: 2010

Song 13: Keep Running

Artist: Piero Piccioni

LP: La Decima Bittima

Yr: 1965

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





