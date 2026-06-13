Sonic Café, that’s Great Britain’s Wet Leg with “CPR” off their 2025 “Moisturizer” release. Great stuff. Welcome to another eye-opening hour of intelligent, eclectic radio from the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 487.
This time the Sonic Café parties under the gazebo at a Red Roof Inn in central Indiana with comedian Andy Woodhull. Funny stuff. Our music mix spans the last 45 years and includes the Counting Crows with “Spaceman in Tulsa”—captured live on The Tonight Show—from their first release in over seven years.
We’ve also got a 5-year-old boy requesting a classic from the late David Bowie, plus Noah Benedikt’s stellar 2024 cover of Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street.” Listen for OK Go, Bad Company with “Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy,” and of course, many more.
Oh—and we’re back with another mash-up in our Sonic Café series. This time, Rage Against the Machine collides with Creedence Clearwater Revival in “Killing in a Bad Moon.” It’s wild. Listen for that around the bottom of the hour.
We’ve also sprinkled in a couple of motivational messages and other fun stuff along the way. So let’s get to it. Here’s Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks with “Shine On.” And as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: CPR Artist: Wet Leg LP: Moisturizer Yr: 2025 Song 2: Shine On Artist: Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks LP: TRUE Yr: 2025 Song 3: Party at the Gazebo Artist: Andy Woodhull LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 4: Spaceman in Tulsa | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Radio Safe) Artist: Counting Crows LP: Butter Miracle The Complete Sweets Yr. 2025 Song 5: Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Artist: Bad Company LP: Sound Of The Seventies: 1979 Yr: 1979 Song 6: Ashes to Ashes Artist: David Bowie LP: Changesbowie Yr: 1979 Song 7: Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty) - Cover Artist: Noah-Benedikt ft. @ChiaraKilchling & @sina-drums LP: Year: 2024 Song 8: Killing in a Bad Moon (Rage Against The Machine/CCR) Artist: Pixleshifter LP: Yr: 2013 Song 9: Love Artist: OK Go LP: Yr: 2025 Song 10: All of You (HQ) Artist: Don Felder LP: Heavy Metal (Soundtrack) Yr: 1981 Song 11: Sheep Go To Heaven Artist: CAKE LP: Prolonging the Magic Yr: 1998 Song 12: I Won't Say Anything Artist: Bad Religion LP: The Dissent Of Man Yr: 2010 Song 13: Keep Running Artist: Piero Piccioni LP: La Decima Bittima Yr: 1965
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.